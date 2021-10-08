Streak running, a trend of running at least one mile every day for a given time period, is about working hard and staying perseverate in the face of adversity.
Sometimes, it even means running through the pain.
James Hiter, founder of the nonprofit Streak for a Cure, said the race to find a cure for lung cancer is the same way.
“You either gingerly run through it, or that ends your streak. The thing about streaks is all of them come to an end,” Hiter, of Harrisonburg, said.
Hiter's first experience with streak running started in 2014 and came to an end after 764 days, when he was diagnosed with lung cancer. After multiple surgeries that removed most of Hiter’s right lung and years of treatment, Hiter continues to be a streak runner. After his diagnosis, he started Streak for a Cure, which aims to educate people about lung cancer, support survivors and raise money for lung cancer research.
"Lung cancer was both the biggest curse but also the biggest blessing of my life in the sense that it gave me a sense of life is finite. And so, you know, every day is precious," Hiter said. "I mean, you can think that, but when you get a stage 4 diagnosis of lung cancer, now you’re living that. Every day is precious. I’ve got to make the most of it. What can I do today to make the most of this day? And that’s really how I try and approach life as much as possible."
Streak for a Cure is the beneficiary of this month's Casks for a Cause today at Brothers Craft Brewing. The event will celebrate local runner Shelby Longenecker’s 1,000-day running streak in honor of Streak for a Cure. Brothers Craft Brewing will donate all proceeds from the sale of a signature craft beer -- a stout infused with Madagascar vanilla. The event runs from 1 to 10 p.m. and features live music, food and a silent auction.
“It was so much fun helping to tell [Longenecker’s] story and connecting people and giving them an opportunity to say congratulations to her by donating to our cause," Hiter said. "She’s already raised over $2,000 for Streak just by virtue of making it known that she’s had this grand accomplishment.”
Along with research funding and providing survivor support, Hiter said another priority of Streak for a Cure is educating the community about lung cancer risk, including radon exposure, a leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers.
At the Casks for a Cause event, Streak for a Cure is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to provide free radon test kits for residents to check their homes for the colorless, odorless gas.
After his second surgery, Hiter and his family decided he’d do chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment with infusions.
“About a year and a half into [treatment], I was a midlevel executive with a financial services company. I traveled a lot. I was gone three or four nights a week, and so we decided that it made sense for me to step away from that in order to focus on my health and eliminate some of the stress,” he said.
At the same time, Hiter said he decided to start his second running streak, despite fatigue and nausea caused by the cancer treatments. Continuing to run allowed him to retain an important part of his identity.
“During that whole time of chemo and immunotherapy, I tell people that in an environment where you don’t control anything — when you are diagnosed with cancer you feel very much out of control — this gave me something that I felt like I could control. Every day, no matter what, I would get myself up and get outside and run or get on the treadmill and run and at least go a mile,” he said.
Hiter said he decided to take the extra time he had to combine the new and old parts of his identity into the nonprofit organization.
“When I was first diagnosed, I realized how much I didn’t know about lung cancer. I assumed it was a smoker’s disease,” Hiter said. “You start realizing that like 18% of people that have lung cancer never smoked. We saw a need for education to help people understand that this is something that could affect you and that it is something you should care about even if you don’t smoke.”
Hiter's treatments continued for two and a half years, along with his streak. This time, it lasted 937 days.
Then, the cancer recurred, and he had to have surgery to remove his entire right lung. After traveling to New York for the surgery, Hiter said, he tried to make peace that his running days might be over.
“I thought for sure I probably wouldn’t be able to run after that, that would probably be it for running. I was trying to embrace the idea of just walking and being OK with the idea that I’d probably be able to walk but I might not be able to run,” he said.
Hiter, who stayed hopeful, said he worked with a local physical therapist, Austin White, to rebuild his lung capacity and endurance, and seven weeks after the surgery that removed Hiter’s right lung, he began his third streak on March 25, 2020. Hiter has run at least one mile every day since then.
David Switzer, a family physician in Luray and medical director for population health at Valley Health, who also serves on the board of Streak for a Cure, said the nonprofit shares Hiter’s story in a compelling way.
“Running is such a part of James’ identity. And now, being a lung cancer patient is part of his identity. And I think one of the things he’s trying to convey is that lung cancer does not define you as a person,” Switzer said. “He is a guy that developed a disease that is very unusual for his demographic and wound up losing a lung to it and still has the disease but still runs as he always has. I think there’s something to that story that’s a message to people out there who might be getting a devastating diagnosis or have family members who are getting a devastating diagnosis."
