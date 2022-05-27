A festival for beer and wine enthusiasts — and roughly 20-year tradition — returns to Massanutten Resort this weekend.
An annual celebration of Memorial Day weekend, ValleyFest returns this Saturday from noon to 6:30 p.m., near the ski lodge and along the ski slope.
The event will feature live music, a wide variety of craft and domestic beers and wines, food and other vendors.
Usually co-produced by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce, this year, for the first time, the event is being put on by Massanutten Resort and the Rotary clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, with proceeds going to the clubs’ philanthropic efforts.
A main focus of the clubs' fundraising this year is helping advance affordable child care for local parents. The local clubs are raising money to help defray the costs for local parents, said Andy Vanhook, a Rotary representative and co-producer of ValleyFest.
“We’re really excited to be collaborating with Massanutten and keeping the tradition of ValleyFest going in addition to being able to use the funds raised to support the mission,” Vanhook said.
The event has evolved over the years as a celebration of all things food, wine and beer, said Adam Markowitz, taproom manager at the Three Notch’d Brewing Co. location in Harrisonburg.
It’ll feature limited-release beers for the event only, including a special brew from Three Notch’d and its Harrisonburg location, according to the ValleyFest website.
“This is the first year that we’re bringing our brewer [Nick Branson], who’s bringing a beer that we made for the Harrisonburg location,” Markowitz said.
A variety of food trucks and seating will be available along the ski slope.
“It’s a big open area. There’s a lot of great food. You get to sample a bit of what the Valley has to offer,” Markowitz said.
Having lived in the area since the early 2000s, Markowitz said the festival has gone on just as long. It expanded to include more beers and breweries in the 2010s, Markowitz said, as legislation made breweries more feasible to open in the state.
Musical performers will include Marie Borgman and Koda Keep — natives of Nelson County — from noon to 1 p.m., followed by Pebble to Pearl, a mid-Atlantic touring group of high-energy funky blues rock, according to the ValleyFest webpage.
Nashville-based Parker Barrow Project will play from 3 to 4:15 p.m., followed by Tunnel's End from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m.
“A lot of different genres and styles, which hit a lot of people’s tastes,” Vanhook said. “We worked really hard to make sure everything sounds good and is entertaining.”
For details and ticketing information, visit massresort.com/play/live-events/ValleyFest.
“Being around friends, enjoying a beautiful day outside with music and a nice beverage, what’s not to be excited about?” Vanhook said.
