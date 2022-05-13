Spring wildflowers and nature art will be on display this weekend during Shenandoah National Park's 35th annual Wildflower Weekend.
Guests can enjoy guided hikes and programs that highlight the diversity and importance of hundreds of species of flowering plants that are protected by the park.
New this year are two tours of the Appalachian Trail, from Milam Gap to Tanner Ridge and from Lewis Mountain to the Slaughter Fire Road, park ranger Karl Rand said on Wednesday.
More spring-themed events have been added, Rand said, and in addition to two days of hikes, the park will host workshops, book signings and ranger programs, all of which will go on rain or shine.
Watercolor artist Betty Gatewood will lead a botanical art workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, offering botany basics and tips on observation and composition for participants to use in sketching and watercolor painting.
No art or science background is necessary, and all art supplies will be provided. Guests should meet on the meadow side of Byrd Visitor Center at mile 51 and wear walking shoes and long pants. Be prepared to sit on the ground or bring a folding chair.
Naturalists and authors Ann and Rob Simpson will host a book signing from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday outside the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center, mile 4.6, followed by a wildflower photography workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Books are for sale in the Park Association bookstore, or bring your own. For the workshop, no photography background is needed, but be prepared to sit on the ground or bring a folding chair.
Also Sunday, the park’s current artist in residence, Jillian Sico, will lead a guided art program from 10 a.m. to noon at the Byrd Visitor Center at mile 51.
Regularly scheduled weekend ranger programs will take place at the visitor centers at mile 4.6 and mile 51.
All programs are free and no reservations are needed, but guests need to pay the normal $30 entrance fee to the park, which is good for seven days.
Rand said it’s nice to enjoy spring in the park after two years offering virtual programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just very excited for it to be back in full force,” he said.
Saturday’s Hikes
Milam Gap to Tanner's Ridge with guest naturalist David Stapleton, 9-11:30 a.m. along a gentle, 2-mile section of the AT to a fire road. Meet at Milam Gap parking, mile 52.4.
Hike to the Highest Peak with guest naturalist Jack Pine, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., a 3-mile hike offering a great view. Meet at Hawksbill Gap parking, mile 45.6.
Gravel Springs with park ranger Christopher Wise, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., a half-mile loop that’s mostly gentle but has steep inclines. Meet at Gravel Springs Gap, mile 17.6. Limited parking.
Seasons of the Meadow with Rand, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., a mile-long, point-to-point walk through the meadow. Meet at Rapidan Fire Road, mile 51.3. Limited parking, but more at the Byrd Visitor Center.
A Touch of Wilderness with guest naturalist Mara Meisel, 1:30-4 p.m., offering wildflowers on a mile-long stretch of the Skyland-Big Meadows Horse Trail and an elevation change of about 200 feet. Meet at Fishers Gap Overlook, mile 49.3.
Lewis Mountain to Slaughter Fire Road with Stapleton, 1:30-3 p.m., a relatively flat section of the AT that offers violets, trillium and other wildflowers. Meet at Lewis Mountain picnic area, mile 57.5.
Millers Head Hike with biological science technician Stephen Paull, 1:30-4 p.m., a 1.5-mile walk with a view of the Valley and some rocky, steep places with an uphill return. Turn at the south entrance of Skyland Resort, mile 42.5, and follow signs to the amphitheater on the hill.
Sunday’s Hikes
Bearfence Mountain Hike with Meisel, 9-11:30 a.m., a 1.5-mile walk with a 300-foot elevation change that leads to a 180-degree view. The hike does not include Bearfence Rock Scramble. Meet at Meadows School Fire Road parking, mile 56.8, west side of Skyline Drive. Limited parking.
Spring Birds of Pocosin with park ecologist Alan Williams, 9-11:30 a.m., an easy stroll featuring cerulean warblers, scarlet tanagers and other migrant birds. Bring binoculars and meet at Pocosin Cabin parking, unmarked at mile 59.5, east side of Skyline Drive. Limited parking.
Wonders of the Mill Prong with guest naturalists Robin Williams and Mitzi Fox, 9 a.m.-noon, a 2-mile trek that offers a 400-foot elevation change and chances to spot trillium, jack-in-the-pulpit and other wildflowers. Meet at Milam Gap parking, mile 52.4.
Ferns, Fungi, Burls, and Boughs with Rand, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., a mile-long hike with an elevation change of about 200 feet featuring often-overlooked spring life. Meet north of the Byrd Visitor Center parking lot near Story of the Forest trailhead, mile 51.
Hike to the Highest Peak with Price, 1-4:30 p.m., a 3-mile climb with a 685-foot change in elevation, featuring great views from Hawksbill Mountain, as well as wood anemone and purple clematis. Meet at Hawksbill Gap parking, mile 45.6, not Upper Hawksbill parking.
Snead Farm Loop Hike with guest naturalist Richard Stromberg, 1:30-4:30 p.m., a 2.6-mile walk with a 490-foot elevation change through a former apple orchard and home site. Meet at Dickey Ridge picnic area, mile 4.7.
Programs are open to all ages. For info and a schedule of programs, visit nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/spring.htm, or 2021 virtual wildflower walks, youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS.
