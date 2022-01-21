Has this happened to you?
You’re having a meal with someone who’s looking down to check their smartphone under the table. Or in the middle of a conversation, your friend stops to look at an incoming text. Or you’re talking to someone who claims to be listening but their eyes never leave their smartphone.
Or maybe you’ve been doing this.
This problem is getting steadily worse.
Although most of us have learned to say “please” and “thank you” and hold open doors for each other, our smartphones have made even the nicest people rude.
It’s like whatever is happening on our phones is the most important thing is our lives.
This, according to a Psychology Today article by Mark D. Griffiths, Ph.D., is one of the marks of addiction.
Here’s his list of characteristics.
- Salience: This occurs when using a smartphone becomes the single most important activity in the person’s life and dominates their thinking (preoccupations and cognitive distortions), feelings (cravings) and behavior (deterioration of socialized behavior).
- Mood modification: This refers to the subjective experiences that people report as a consequence of using their smartphone and can be seen as a coping strategy (i.e., they experience an arousing buzz or a high or paradoxically a tranquilizing feel of escape or numbing whenever they use their smartphone).
- Tolerance: This is the process whereby increasing amounts of time on a smartphone are required to achieve the former mood modifying effects. So they gradually build up the amount of the time they spend using a smartphone every day.
- Withdrawal symptoms: These are the unpleasant feeling states and/or physical effects (e.g., the shakes, moodiness, irritability, etc.), that occur when the person is unable to access their smartphone because they have mislaid or lost it, are too ill to use it, in a place with no reception, etc.
- Conflict: This refers to the conflicts between the person and those around them (interpersonal conflict), conflicts with other activities (social life, hobbies and interests) or from within the individual themselves (intra-psychic conflict and/or subjective feelings of loss of control) that are concerned with spending too much time on a smartphone.
- Relapse: This is the tendency for repeated reversions to earlier patterns of excessive smartphone use to recur and for even the most extreme patterns typical of the height of excessive smartphone use to be quickly restored after periods of control.
To be fair, it’s not our fault.
Griffiths notes that it’s not the phone itself that people are addicted to. It’s the social media or feeds that are designed to keep us engrossed.
On a flight in September, I sat behind a young woman whose smartphone screen was changing by split seconds. Taking advantage of the rare opportunity to see what people actually do on their phones — not to mention her screen was a bright light in a dimmed cabin — I watched over her shoulder.
She swiped from social media post to pet video to celebrity photo and on and on, never lingering on one screen long enough to take it in.
A Harvard Health article suggests that this can lead to ADHD — attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — especially in children and teens.
Yes, there are things we can do. We can make rules about no phones at mealtime, in the bedroom at night, during classes.
But the problem is systemic and the corporations that provide social media and other smartphone content are not going to change. So we need to.
The rules need to be as widely modeled and taught as saying “please” and “thank you” and holding doors open.
In this new world we need new common courtesy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.