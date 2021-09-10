Songs for the Valley will host an outdoor concert featuring Jason Gray and guests, Beyond the Sea, near the lake at Horizon Christian Fellowship on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Jason Gray is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for performing contemporary Christian music.
Beyond the Sea is a local alternative band founded by Harrisonburg native Nate Layman, and grew to include members Michael Gilbert, Jake Bowling and Nehemiah Paul.
In May, Beyond the Sea released its first full-length album entitled, "The Other Side of Tomorrow."
Bring lawn chairs and blankets to this family-friendly concert. Tickets are available for purchase online at itickets.com/events/455611.
Smiley's Ice Cream will be on site selling ice cream. General admission seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
In case of rain, the concert will move inside to the church.
— Staff Reports
