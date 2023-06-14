Sour Cherries Sweeten The Season

Cherry season is here! Ryan’s Fruit Market & Orchards has a beautiful bounty of cherries this year and expects to be supplying us with cherries until the end of this month. Also, their cherry U-Pick is now open for the next couple of weeks.
When you ask folks what they make with sour cherries, their go to answer is sour cherry pie, and, well, I wanted to make something more out of the box than a pie. When brainstorming with Chef Amy Barnitz-Wild, the mastermind behind Staff of Life, a bread bakery, she gave me an idea to make a salsa and I had a eureka moment remembering a salsa that blew my mind on my recent trip to Mexico.
The chef at Buena Fortuna (the farm I was staying at), Lena, made us a passionfruit and marigold flower salsa that brought tears to my eyes. I knew I had to find a way to recreate it stateside using local ingredients and decided to substitute sour cherries for passionfruit — though nothing can match a passionfruit — we’re working with what we got here in Virginia! If you can manage to save enough sour cherries to cook with instead of eating them all, give this one a try. The marigolds lend a unique flavor that gives your palate something new and the sour cherries add acidity and sweetness, making a delicious combination. You can eat this on anything!
Straight from my heart to yours here is my…
Sour Cherry & Marigold Salsa
Ingredients:
- About 32 sour cherries
- 7 to 10 marigold flowers
- 1 small garlic scape or 1 clove garlic
- 1/4 of a small, fresh red onion
- 2 tbs good olive oil
- 1/4 c. water
- Small pinch of salt and 8 cranks of pepper
- Lots of love
- Optional 1 pequin chili, 1/8 tsp of cayenne, or spicy chili of choice, go small because you don’t want to overwhelm the flavors with spice.
Method:
- Pit the cherries, sour cherries are easy to do by hand.
- Wash the marigolds and chop the onion and scapes.
- Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until completely smooth and homogenous. Takes about 3 to 5 minutes. Tip: Start the blender on low and slowly increase the speed.
- Add more water little by little if you need. Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste.
This makes about 8 oz of sauce and can be stored in the fridge for 1 week.
If you need an idea on a pairing; I decided to roast new potatoes from Season’s Bounty Farm with garlic scapes, available from Avalon Acres, with a fried egg from Heb Farm. I served that alongside a salad of pea micro greens from MicroBite Farms and sour cherries from Ryan’s Fruit Market & Orchards topped with this salsa.
Bon appetit, Halee
Market Shopping List
- Sour cherries
- Marigolds
- Garlic scapes or garlic
- Red onion
- To make the rest of my dish:
- New potatoes
- Pea microgreens
- Eggs
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.