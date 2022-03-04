During my first month of retirement, in that cold January, I became interested in baking with sourdough.
Sourdough is bread that’s made with the naturally occurring yeast in flour. Some recipes call for baker’s yeast to be added to the dough. But before commercial yeast began to be used to speed up production of bread, a sourdough starter provided the rising power.
While I have made sourdough with added yeast in the past, my curiosity was drawn to what happens to bread when it’s fermented for a longer period of time.
Because it does take longer to bake this way, it takes planning and patience.
In my first try at making a starter, I was so excited to finally use the dried San Francisco Sourdough starter I’d brought home from a visit to that city a few years back. I had no idea what I was doing, what it was supposed to look like or smell like.
In short, I destroyed it.
Next, I bought a book at a local bookstore. It said to mix together flour and water and let it sit on the counter, feeding it every so often and watching it come to life. The flour, you see, contains its own “wild yeast.”
So I stirred the two together and left the glass jar on the counter.
I fed it.
I examined it several times a day to see if it was bubbling.
After about a week it seemed sort of active, so I attempted a loaf of sourdough bread.
Instead, I made a brick.
Then, I determined to whip up a loaf of sourdough chocolate bread for my grandson for Valentine’s Day.
Another brick. (It did make a good bread pudding.)
Then I learned — not from the book — that it takes several weeks of feeding a starter to get it active enough to bake with.
By that point, the husband was asking when he could expect some homemade bread.
You see, I’ve made “regular” bread using added yeast for many years. When my kids were young, I bought grains in 25-pound bags, producing all of our bread plus loaves to give away.
So I’m pretty familiar with bread-baking. But this sourdough has been quite the learning curve.
Thankfully, through a mutual friend on the information superhighway, a stranger offered me some of her starter.
I drove out to her home to pick up the little fella (my starter) in a delightful encounter. Brenda taught me a few things about sourdough, things I wasn’t learning from books or websites. She gave me a recipe.
Even so, it still took some trial-and-error to bake a good loaf of bread consistently.
I learned that the starter has to be bubbly and active.
My kitchen is rather cool (for now), which directly affects rising time.
Many recipes require a clay baker with the lid on during the first part of the baking time. I don’t own one of those, so I had to ask my new friend how to make it in a loaf pan.
The patience I’ve needed is with myself. To be OK with all the failures and to learn from each one.
As for the planning, first, if you don’t keep your starter in a perpetual state of bubbly bliss, you have to feed it to get it active. That could take up to eight hours. Then the first rise is a minimum of four hours. The second rise is about three hours. Then it bakes for 30 to 45 minutes.
So to bake a loaf of sourdough bread, it behooves one to be 1.) at home and 2.) awake.
