Did you ever see the BBC video about the Swiss spaghetti tree harvest?
The events took place in late March of 1957, when that region experienced an unusually mild winter that ushered in an early spring. The exceptionally large harvest was also attributed to the eradication of the spaghetti weevil.
I saw the historic report several years later in elementary school. Recently, I came across the aged black-and-white film on the internet.
Spaghetti was apparently grown mostly on plantations in Italy, but also on small farms over the border in Switzerland along the shores of Lake Lugano.
Watching this short film in school — back then, doing so was a rare and special event, with the screen extended in front of the blackboard, the shades pulled down, the lights out — it was fascinating to see the long strands of pasta hanging from the tall plants.
Women in aprons did the picking gently so as not to break the spaghetti, laying them into a wide flat-bottomed basket carried by a young man. The noodles were then laid out to dry in the warm Alpine sun.
The uniform length of the spaghetti was attributed to the persistent efforts of the plant breeders.
Later, a traditional meal was prepared. The harvesters sat at round tables on a sunny terrace, with toasts to the crop drunk in colorful clay cups called boccalinos. The main dish, of course, was a platter of fresh, homegrown spaghetti.
The film was presented as educational. At the time, spaghetti was not commonly consumed in Great Britain, nor widely available. It came in cans (or “tins,” as the British say), in tomato sauce, and was somewhat of a delicacy.
The same was still true a few years ago of frankfurters in Northern Ireland. While visiting our daughter living there at the time, the Husband was beset with one of his regular hankerings for hot dogs. At the nearby Tesco — a large supermarket chain — we could find none among the refrigerated foods.
We did, however, find some canned hot dogs. So I can well believe it of spaghetti, in England, in the 1950s.
When we first began visiting the Emerald Isle — my daughter in the British North and my sister in the Republic South — we discovered some foods and drinks we really liked that were not available here in the United States. So we brought home a stack of potato farls, a few tins of McCann’s Irish Oatmeal and a six-pack of Smithwick’s, a red ale made at a brewery in Kilkenny, where my sister lives.
I’ve yet to see potato farls in these parts, but I have in recent years bought the McCann’s oatmeal in local grocery stores and had Smithwick’s ale on tap in a local bar. While I enjoy having access to these items, I’m also a bit disappointed, because they have rather lost their specialness.
But having grown up eating spaghetti — it was a staple at the dinner table of my Italian friends in New York — I would not deny its import to or manufacture in the U.S.
Brits in 1957 would not have known that spaghetti is made of flour and water, so the airing of this report prompted a barrage of calls and letters to the BBC from listeners wanting to know how they could grow their own spaghetti trees.
Many years later, CNN called this broadcast “the biggest hoax that any reputable news establishment ever pulled.”
It was an April Fool’s Day joke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.