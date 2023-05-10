Spring Asparagus

Spring is asparagus season and there are so many ways to eat it. For a very simple side dish, you can just lightly cook bite-sized lengths of asparagus for a few minutes in boiling water and then toss them with a bit of olive oil, grated Parmesan cheese, and black pepper, maybe a bit of lemon zest for brightness. Add them to egg dishes like omelets, quiche and frittatas. Do you have a favorite recipe for fresh green beans? Try making it with asparagus instead. Or try one of the recipes below.
The stem ends of asparagus spears tend to be woody and stringy, which makes them unpleasant to chew. Unless you are going to puree or blitz your asparagus for a smooth soup or a pesto, the first thing you need to do is remove them. It’s easy to do, you just bend the bottom end of the stem until it snaps.
Asparagus and bean salad — The beans add enough substance to this salad that you can make it a light meal by just adding some good, hearty bread — the earthy, rich flavors of the Staff of Life pepita rye or the Mill Song sunflower spelt go particularly well — and maybe a fried or poached egg.
8 oz. asparagus
1 can small white bean or navy beans, drained and rinsed
2 sticks thinly sliced celery
¼ cup finely chopped red onion
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
¼ cup fresh dill, finely chopped
1 tsp. salt
Pepper to taste
1. Break off the woody ends of the asparagus and cut into 1” lengths. Cook in boiling, salted water until just tender, 3–5 minutes. Very thin asparagus spears will take 3 minutes, thick ones will take 5.
2. In a medium-sized bowl, combine oil, lemon, herbs, salt, and pepper. Whisk the dressing until it’s thoroughly combined.
3. Add the asparagus, white beans, celery, and onion to a serving bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad and mix thoroughly.
Chinese garlic pork with asparagus — This is a classic style of Chinese cooking where the vegetable is the star of the dish and the meat acts as a seasoning rather than the focus. The ginger, garlic, and pepper give it rich, deep flavor. Serve with rice for an easy, spring dinner. This cooks very quickly, so be sure to do all of your chopping and mixing before you start cooking.
8 oz. ground pork
1 tsp. cornstarch
2 Tbs. soy sauce
1 tsp. pepper
1” fresh ginger
Half a bulb of garlic
2 Tbs. rice vinegar or white wine vinegar
1 lb. asparagus
1 Tbs. vegetable oil
1. Mix the cornstarch, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, and pepper in a medium bowl, then stir in the pork. Let it sit while you prepare the other ingredients.
2. Peel the ginger with a spoon, then finely mince or grate. Finely chop or press the garlic. Remove the woody stem-ends from the asparagus, then cut into 1” pieces.
3. Mix the remaining tablespoon of soy sauce with the vinegar, ginger, and garlic in a small bowl.
4. Cook the pork in a large frying pan on medium-high heat in 1 tablespoon of oil, breaking it up into small clumps, for 3–4 minutes until it is mostly cooked. Turn the heat to high, add the soy sauce mixture, and continue cooking, stirring regularly, another 3–4 minutes.
5. Add the asparagus and continue cooking and stirring until just tender, about 3–4 minutes. The sauce should all get absorbed, so you’ll need to scrape the bottom of the pan as you stir.
