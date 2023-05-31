Spring Quiche

It’s quiche time! I enjoy making quiches in spring and summer for a brunch with friends or as an easy meal prep. Quiche is always sure to impress and it takes little effort to make it beautiful and delicious! Make it extra easy by using a store bought pie crust. Many recipes call for cream or milk, but I rarely have those in my house these days, so, I used a pint of tzatziki instead. As always, feel free to swap ingredients and make this your own with what you have in your fridge. Use yogurt instead of tzatziki, broccoli instead of asparagus, meat for mushrooms, any melting cheese, or any dark green for spinach. Have for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner! To reheat, I love adding a piece to a pan with a little bit of oil to make the crust super crunchy and adding some extra cheese on top. I hope you give this one a try!
Market Shopping List
• Eggs
• Tzatziki from Kani’s LLC
• Onions
• Garlic
• Mushrooms
• Spinach
• Asparagus or Broccoli
Ingredients
1 Pie Crust (store-bought is fine)
7 eggs
1 pint tzatziki
1/3 cup parmesan cheese
Salt & pepper
Red pepper flakes to taste, optional
5 mushrooms
2 spring onions
White end of green garlic
2 tsp oil
1/2 a bag of spinach
5 cherry tomatoes
1/4 lb asparagus
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit.
Place crust in a pie pan doing your best to crimp the edges. Poke a bunch of holes in the crust with a fork and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
Slice onions, mushrooms and mince garlic. Sauté all three over medium heat with oil and salt and pepper until the mushrooms are cooked.
Whisk together the eggs, tzatziki, parmesan, small pinch of salt, pepper and red pepper flakes until there is no visible egg white left in the mixture.
Finely chop the spinach, and cut the tomatoes in half. Snap the ends off of the asparagus and then cut in half.
After you take the crust out of the oven, begin to assemble the quiche. Layer the mushroom sauté on the bottom, next the spinach. Next, pour the egg mixture over the spinach. Finally, place the asparagus and tomatoes on top. I made a swirl pattern with the asparagus and placed the tomatoes in between.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until you see that the eggs are no longer runny, a small jiggle is okay. Check frequently.
Top with a beautiful flower, like zinnias, marigolds or chive flowers (they’re all edible!)
Enjoy!
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
