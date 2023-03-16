If you want to observe Saint Patrick’s Day with a drink, do it with a cup of Irish tea.
Most Irish people drink tea all day. I’ve observed my Irish relatives drinking tea upon rising (with toast,) later in the morning, after lunch, at “tea time” in the late afternoon and after dinner. It comes to four to six cups a day.
Years ago, when I called my sister in Ireland at 2 a.m. (her time) to tell her our father had died, her husband leapt out of bed naked to make her a cup of tea. She told me this later, laughing. To a Paddy, a cup of tea is liquid comfort.
No one makes tea like the Irish (except perhaps the British.)
Irish tea is much more rich and flavorful than American brands. The Irish tend to drink their tea with lots of milk, which requires a very strong tea. Many companies import it from East Africa, some also import from India.
All tea is made from the tea plant, camellia sinensis. What is popularly sold as “regular tea” is orange pekoe and pekoe cut black tea. Pekoe (pronounced peck-OH) is not a type of tea, but a grade. It means the leaves were plucked from the tip of the branch, denoting a high quality.
Black tea is fermented; green tea is not.
When dining out in Ireland, tea is served in the pot with the loose tea or bags already brewing, steaming hot. In the U.S., when I used to order tea, I got a cup of tepid water with a stringed teabag on the side. So now I either bring my own teabags or just drink coffee when out.
Since small boxes of Irish tea cost so much at supermarkets here, my daughters and I go in on orders directly from Thompson’s in Belfast or Barry’s in Dublin.
Of course, there are debates about which Irish tea is best. My niece prefers Lyons Tea whereas my daughter (who lived in Northern Ireland for 13 years) loves Thompson’s Tea. When she was dating a lad from the Barry family, she drank Barry’s Tea.
I like it all.
In Ireland, tea is tea. You’re not stressed out with choices. Nobody asks if you want ginseng, green tea, green tea with blueberry, green tea with lemon and honey, honey lavender, ginger with honey, vanilla almond, caramel apple spice, raspberry, chamomile, blueberry chamomile or decaf vanilla walnut.
Oh, and did you know that you can decaffeinate your own tea? Yup, caffeine is water soluble. The following method removes about 80 percent of the caffeine:
In a cup, pour one to two inches of boiling water over the teabag and let it sit for about 30 seconds. Then, pour out the water, leaving the teabag in the cup. Next, fill the cup with boiling water and steep your tea bag in the water as you normally world.
When visiting an Irish friend and they offer you a cup of tea, it’s polite to at first decline. The BBC comedy, “Father Ted,” pokes fun at this cultural oddity.
Mrs. Doyle, the housekeeper, asks Father Ted if he’d like a cup of tea. He says no. She says, “Oh, go on, just one cup of tea.” He says, “No, I’m fine.”
This goes back and forth a bit until she says, “You’ll have some tea... are you sure you don’t want any? Aw go on, you’ll have some. Go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, GO ON!”
Go on, have a cup of tea. Make it Irish tea.
