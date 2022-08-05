My grandmother’s name was Florence Storms before she married my grandfather, when she became Florence Still.
In spite of this, I don’t remember the family ever remarking on the biblical reference to Jesus stilling the storm. At least, not by the time I came around.
Still, the word intrigues me.
My curiosity arose while meditating on a Bible verse, Psalm 37:7, which starts, “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him.”
As I turned over the word “still” in my mind, I became still. My breath became steady and slow. I felt calm.
Then I got out several dictionaries. This is my idea of fun, so please bear with me.
According the Webster’s New World Dictionary, Third College Edition, “still” is from the Old English word, stille, which means “to place, set up, standing, immobile.”
Though this is its basic meaning, still is a hardworking word. Here are some definitions for its job as an adjective:
- without sound; quiet, silent
- hushed, soft, or low in sound,
- not moving; stationary; at rest; motionless
- tranquil; calm; serene
Still, in its job as an adverb, also applies to time:
- at or up to the time indicated, whether past, present or future
- even; yet
- nevertheless; even then; yet
Still is also used as an intensifier in comparisons, as in, “It was cold yesterday, but it’s still colder today.”
The Cambridge International Dictionary of English, originating in Great Britain, lists the word’s multiple nuances in separate entries and gives many examples.
- Still (continuing): continuing until this or that time: I’m still hungry.
- Still (despite): despite that: I did the best I could, but I still didn’t get the job finished.
- Still (greater degree): to an even greater degree or in an even greater amount: The company is hoping to extend its market still further.
- Still (not moving): not moving; staying in the same position: Children find it difficult to stand still for very long.
While it’s fun to do all this research, at some point, I put away the reference books. I ponder about the act of stilling myself. Psalm 23 comes to mind, the verse that says, “He makes me to lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside still waters.”
“Be still and know that I am God,” from Psalm 46, is a verse I meditate on briefly almost every day. As I continue in silence and stillness, I sense something, a divinity with me and within me.
Be still. Know.
Then there is “still” as in continuing. There are people who are still in my life: family members and longtime friends. It works the other way too, that I am still in their lives. Perhaps reaching out to these people is a spiritual practice I should ink into my daily planner.
When I consider my grandmother, how she was a Storm that turned into a Still, it speaks to me of contentment. Referring back to Psalm 37, the rest of the verse says, “Do not fret when people succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes.” There certainly is a lot of that in the world. Yet we are not to fret, but to wait patiently, in stillness.
Still is also a verb, as in, “He tried to still the swaying of the rope bridge as he walked across.” And of course, Jesus, on a boat in the Sea of Galilee with the disciples, stilled the storm.
And on and on.
Still. The word, like still waters, is something I could look into for a long time and still not comprehend all of its depths.
