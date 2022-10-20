Life inspires the music that Strasburg country singer Danni Leigh writes.
Whatever she’s going through, she said it’s pretty obvious from her songs.
Especially “how deeply you’re hurt when something goes wrong in a relationship and the climb out of that desperate spot,” she said.
“I know that my fans … a lot of them do make comments about how [a] song helped them,” Leigh said. “That’s the kind of stuff you write for.”
Since returning to Strasburg full time after years of traveling Europe, marrying husband Mike McKenzie and giving birth to her son, Hudson West McKenzie, now 12, Leigh has released her first album in 15 years.
“Walkin’ on a Wire,” produced by BFD/Audium Nashville, was released on June 10.
The 52-year-old wife and mother said she’s looking forward to making music a priority again.
“We’re trying to write some more songs so that we can make another record quickly, like put one out in the year,” she said.
The reason for Leigh’s long hiatus is an even longer story that begins almost two decades ago when she moved to Europe.
“We wrote a lot of these songs when we lived in Spain,” Leigh said. “We started recording this record in Europe too, just near the small town where we lived.”
She moved there with a four-piece band that she’d built after moving from Nashville to Austin, Texas, in 2002.
It was going from “one music city to another,” she said, but she found Austin more welcoming.
“There was a little more creative freedom there,” she said. In Nashville, it was a struggle gaining the right to play, she recalled. “You gotta get over that hill, and that hill is very high.”
From Austin, the band moved to Europe, and they focused on performing and writing music.
But all bands eventually have issues, she said, and moving to another country added extra stress.
Their drummer and guitar players left, so the remaining members sought new talent in Spain.
There she met McKenzie, a bass player and songwriter, and the two married on a short visit to the U.S. before returning to Spain for another few years. Then they returned stateside for good and bought a house in Nashville.
“It just felt like time for both of us,” Leigh said.
After welcoming their son, Leigh took about a decade off from her music career.
She and McKenzie were playing shows and going overseas, she said, which meant importing family to Nashville to care for their son.
“It was a lot of back and forth for everyone,” she said.
So the family moved to Strasburg, where Leigh had grown up, playing clarinet at Strasburg High School and learning acoustic guitar for a garage band before pursuing a music career.
“Walkin’ on a Wire” has been a long time coming, and it represents two significant firsts, her website explains at dannileigh.com/about.
“I’m a writer on all of the songs and that’s a first,” she says. “This is also the first time I’ve made a collection of music with the band that I perform live with. We added a few other musicians, but the base of this recording is my guys in Europe. We started this recording over there at the end of a bunch of shows that we did all over Europe.”
Local musicians who made guest appearances on the album were Leigh’s nephew Daniel Davis on drums, Steve Spence on banjo, Bill Vaughan on piano and Donnie Walton on a Hammond B3 organ.
The album also includes a writing session with Melba Montgomery that Leigh said they recorded years ago on cassette.
“She’s such an icon of country music,” Leigh said. “She’s a huge part of country music and such a fantastic songwriter.”
Montgomery is one of her heroes, and Leigh said she offered her a place on the album.
“She wasn’t really up for that, but she did say that I could absolutely use that recording session,” Leigh recalled.
“As soon as she started singing on that cassette tape, whenever I listen to it, I just start crying, because her voice is just outstanding to me,” Leigh said. “That is that crying, moaning sound to me that country music is missing. When I hear her use it, I just lose it every time.”
Relaunching her career means a lot of exciting changes for Leigh, who has pursued other interests in recent years, like becoming a personal trainer and serving as a summer pool manager at the Strasburg Town Pool.
Planning a U.S. tour with McKenzie, she said, they’re focusing on smaller listening rooms for a more intimate experience.
She’s also planning a return to Europe in 2023.
“We’ve both had music as our careers,” she said. “We’ve definitely put our time in and graduated up to doing these things now and not get beat up on the road like we used to.”
“Walkin’ on a Wire” is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and other sites that sell music.
