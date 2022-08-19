What places you in a stream of timelessness?
That question, which came in an email this week from On Being, set me a-pondering.
For James Prosek, a prior guest on the On Being podcast, it comes through fly-fishing.
“Rivers have a very timeless quality,” Prosek said. “They’re always flowing, flowing, flowing. … The stream is kind of this immortal entity …”
And he said, “You see a reflection in the stream and you kind of get swept up in this immortal cycle and kind of lose yourself.”
This sometimes happens to me at my back pond, gazing at the reflection of trees and sky and clouds, when a breeze gently ripples the water’s surface. It’s other-worldly, like an impressionist painting.
Growing up on the Great South Bay, I often walked to the beach at the end of the street to look out over the water and listen to the waves wash upon the wet sand over and over, timelessly.
It took a while, but since moving to the Valley, I’ve come to appreciate the Blue Ridge Mountains, sensing a sort of immortality in their unmoving, unmovable, timeless presence. Rounding a bend or cresting a hill in the road and catching sight of them still fills me with awe.
On Being’s editor, Amy, slips into the stream of timelessness in her long runs along the Mississippi River, “a stillness inhabited through motion.”
How well I remember my own long runs out in the hollows where we lived for 13 years. The “hollers” are formed by creeks that flow out from mountain springs, so the sight and sound of the flowing water is with you all the way, past where the blacktop ends, where the road curves up into the fragrant, oxygen-soaked woods.
Here’s a bit of a poem I wrote after one of those runs:
"Infinite, majestic, peaceful, strong, surging
Creator in my straining muscles
A living sacrifice is true worship
Worship I behold in every lifted branch
Worship I discover in every creature’s song
Worship I embrace in the soft waltzing breeze
The longing of creation for its love source of life
In excelsius Deo"
I like that phrase, “a stillness inhabited through motion,” because it also captures perfectly the sense of a contemplative walk out here in the country, as though your body’s movement fosters an inner stillness. Perhaps that happens in town-walking too, where you are sort of a temple unto yourself.
The On Being newsletter also cites Lilian, their art director, how she enters timelessness in her ritual of brewing coffee — “the smells, sounds, precision of measurement, and literal flow pauses everything around her.” Indeed, I’ve been in the presence of such a coffee brewer, in which he described his experience as he was performing each step of the process.
The old Blue Nile restaurant, when it was located on Virginia Avenue, used to offer an Ethiopian coffee ritual that put one into that timeless space.
Finally, the newsletter mentions their production assistant, Kayla, how she discovers timelessness in reading, “as the lines between reality and fiction melt away and subconscious worries find ease through a fresh plot line and pacing.”
For me, reading, because it requires one to engage one’s imagination to co-create the story, is at once an escape from and experience of reality. And it’s precisely because of this participation in another reality that it becomes a part of my story. I see, hear and feel all the things.
It’s timeless because the book has its own time that is not the time outside of the story.
So again, what places you into that realm of timelessness?
