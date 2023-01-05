Have you ever heard the term, “Sunday driver?”
You can still see them occasionally, on a Sunday afternoon, driving past your house. Or maybe you
get stuck driving behind them.
Sunday drives were popular in the 1950s-1970s, back when lower gas prices made it an affordable
family activity.
Sometimes around mid- to late-morning on a Sunday, my dad would tell us to get in the car to go for a
ride. Hearing that fills us kids with excitement and dread. It means long hours in the car with nothing to
do. But it also means stopping at a restaurant for lunch and also discovering someplace new.
To occupy ourselves, my two sisters grab their Barbie and Ken dolls. My brother stuffs a couple of
Matchbox cars in his pockets. I, the eldest of the bunch, bring a book.
We pile into the huge, wood-sided station wagon. My sisters occupy the back seat while my brother
and I climb into the “back back” rear-facing seat.
Where will we go? Out east? Upstate? Connecticut?
These drives always take us someplace rural or along the shore. Never the city. Never New Jersey.
To get off of Long Island, you have either to go west to New York City to cross a bridge, or take a
ferry from the north shore at Port Jefferson to Bridgeport, CT, or take the ferry out east from Orient Point
to New London, CT.
On some Sundays, my dad heads over the Throgs Neck Bridge and crosses the East River to the
Bronx. On this day, he drives along the Hudson River, and, at Tarrytown, heads over the Tappan Zee
Bridge and up to Bear Mountain State Park.
My parents are taking us to a totally new environment. At Bear Mountain, I discover for the first time
the unflat terrain of mountains, dense green forest and tumbling streams. I stand on a wooden bridge on
the hillside and feel the mist on my cheeks.
We kids are so energized. We keep running up ahead on the paths through the woods, breathing
deeply of the clean air.
On another Sunday, from the Throgs Neck, we head northeast to Connecticut. Here I realize that not in
all places are houses packed so closely in neighborhoods. We go for miles through wooded areas and
pastures before encountering a village. In New England, many small towns are anchored by a large
“green,” around which the churches, shops and offices are built.
At West Cornwall, we find a covered bridge and I am enchanted. My parents stop at an Ethan Allen
showroom, which is vast and filled with all sorts of wooden furniture.
Some parts of these rides are not so exciting. My siblings and I get bored by the highways. Sometimes
a fight breaks out.
My mom in her soft voice tells us to be quiet. We blame each other for taking toys or hitting or being
annoying. When we keep whining and fussing, my dad looks back and yells at us to “knock it off.” He
threatens to stop the car and force us to shut up.
After that, all are quiet.
Sometimes, reading my book in that rear-facing back seat, I get carsick. I put it down, trade places
with my sister, look out the window. But once you get carsick, there’s nothing you can do but get out of
the car and walk around. It’s an awful feeling.
These days, the husband and I sometimes take rides. Instead of being surrounded by water, we’re
surrounded by mountains. We like to find new places to explore.
Yup. Now we are the Sunday drivers.
