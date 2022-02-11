Pssst. Want to hear a secret?
Not everyone in America likes the Super Bowl.
There. I said it.
Don’t get me wrong. I grew up with football in the house — how well I remember Dad yelling at the TV — so I understand the enthusiasm fans have for their chosen sport. I feel the same way about baseball’s World Series.
I’ve tried to like football. Unlike most other sports, I can get the games with my TV antenna, so it would be a convenient obsession. Kinda like when I was trying to like “Friends,” I kept subconsciously getting up and changing the channel or leaving the room.
It’s just not for me. During football season I’d rather watch soccer or rugby or hockey if they were broadcast on-air.
For many years I felt obligated to be in the same room as the big game. But I had so many disparaging remarks to make about the players, the commercials, the halftime show, that I was asked to leave the room.
But finding something else to do on Super Bowl Sunday is not easy if you’re looking for events happening. It seems nobody wants to compete with that.
However, if you’re not a football fan, nor a halftime show fan, nor an unhealthy snacks fan, there are lots of great things to do during the big game.
This might be especially appealing for those who have been afraid to go out for the past two years. “Social distancing” will not be a problem.
Shopping, for instance.
The Husband and I discovered this a few years ago when we went to pick up a few things at one of the large home improvement stores.
“Where is everybody?” I asked. Then, “Oh, right! That football game is on. Woo hoo!”
We practically danced in the aisles.
The salespeople have nothing to do but help you and you alone. Ask all the questions you want.
This is particularly cool if you go clothes shopping. No competition for browsing your favorite racks or using the changing rooms.
And look! Absolutely no checkout lines.
Just be sure to check the store hours before you go. Lots of places close earlier on Sundays.
Movies.
Court Square Theater has a full slate of films from Sunday afternoon through the evening, all rather appropriate for Valentine’s Day. And the big multiplex theater is offering all kinds of new releases, including several Oscar nominees.
Of course, you’ve got movies at home to watch too. This could be a good time to watch the director’s cut of your favorite saga.
Getting takeout anything on Sunday could be a problem so you might want to avoid ordering meals for pickup or delivery.
But restaurants.
Eating out — maybe before or after that movie — is another great option. Restaurants should also be fairly cavernous, at least the ones that are not airing the game for their customers. Find one without any TVs or with seating away from the bar.
This could be really cool if you pick a restaurant you haven’t been able to get into due to long lines. Am I right?
Hitting the slopes could be an exhilarating experience for skiers who are used to waiting in line for the lift.
Other options for things to do without the crowds: hit the slopes for skiing or snow tubing, or the lanes for bowling, or the rink for roller skating, or the ice for ice skating, or the pews for a church service.
Get together with other friends or families for a board game night.
You get the idea. Whatever you do, make sure it’s what you want to do.
