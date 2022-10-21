This year, the anniversary of my breast cancer surgery came and went without my remembering until a few days later.
Not that it wasn’t a significant event in my life. It certainly was.
But with the passage of time and good health, the “year of dealing with cancer” is a distant memory.
On the day of my surgery, Oct. 6, 2006, I let my readers know what was happening. Here is an edited excerpt from that column:
“On a morning like any other Wednesday morning as I drove to work on I-81 in August, I prayed for a long life.
That afternoon, driving home on I-81, my seat belt was putting a strange pressure on my right breast. Reaching down, I felt a lump.
‘Where did that come from?’ I asked aloud.
That question started me on a path that led to today. As you read this, I'm in surgery. I'm having a mastectomy followed immediately by reconstructive surgery.
We caught it early and the prognosis is good. I have the best doctors possible and a God who heals.
Being diagnosed with cancer was a shock. I have no risk factors. Nobody else in my family has ever had cancer. I don't smoke or consume much alcohol.
Even so, I have not asked, ‘Why me?’
I am not exempt from trouble. We live in a broken world where disease, war and famine happen. None of these are the will of God, yet they happen.
Searching the scriptures, I find no place where God makes people sick. God is good. God has no storehouse of diseases to dole out.
Jesus always healed everyone who came to him. In the Gospels, we read, ‘And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every disease and every infirmity’ (Matt. 9:35).
I have no doubt of God’s will for my healing, and not just physical. God has been redeeming this cancer, turning a bad situation into a blessing.
Wonderful things have happened.
The church I attend is a caring community of people who truly want God at the center of their lives. Their genuine love has erased my cynical attitude that nobody cares anymore.
My family — including several young grandchildren — friends, acquaintances and even strangers have come alongside me. My co-workers here in every department at the Daily News-Record have shown so much compassion and encouragement.
Two weeks after my diagnosis, an old friend stopped in as he was driving through the area. Since we last saw him, his wife divorced him and he was in a horrible car accident. He was in a coma for months and was expected to be totally paralyzed. It was a long, hard healing, yet here he was.
He had not prayed for years when he prayed for me.
Soon after my diagnosis, a wise woman told me to ‘look at your close female relationships.’ So I wrote letters, made phone calls and sent emails to several women in my family from whom, for various reasons, I’ve been distanced.
What joyful reunions they were.
Another good thing is that during today's surgery, I will lose my stomach fat. They're using it to make a new ‘breast.’ When I wake up from this long surgery, I won't have to deal with having nothing there, as so many women do.”
The response to this column was overwhelming. I received get well cards from at least 100 readers. I still have them!
Throughout the whole cancer experience, in the midst of some fear, I experienced the “peace that passes understanding,” due, I am sure, to the love and prayers of all who cared about me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.