Every year, Kath Wissinger rings bells outside shops for the Salvation Army, but she doesn’t stop at the tiny hand bell you see at most donation bins.
As the composer and director of several hand bell ensembles such as Muhlenberg Lutheran Church’s Gloria Dei Ringers, community ensemble Mosaic and Redeemer Classical School students, Wissinger often brings the hand-bell choirs into the holiday season.
While this year’s Christmas carol-ringing is in small numbers, Wissinger is determined to keep the tradition alive.
Last week, Wissinger began playing the bell tree alongside Mosaic member Aimee Buchanan on hand chimes outside a shop. On Friday night, the duo set up and put on a show outside the ABC Store near Valley Mall. Their next kettle collection performance will be a return to the ABC Store on Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.