Christmas Eve, 2021.
Just when everything that can be disagreed on is being disagreed on at every level of human existence, here comes Christmas to remind us of who we really are.
Christmas, characterized by generosity, reminds us of what is best in us.
Generosity, when it rises from deep in our spirits — our true nature? — at this time of year, comprises so much: kindness, peace, forgiveness, charity, patience, joy, goodness, good will to all.
What does that have to do with the birth of a baby more than 2,000 years ago?
Bear with me as I ponder (but do not claim to answer) this mystery.
The Christ — not the baby Jesus — was with God when all things material came into existence, according to the first few verses in the gospel of John, letter to the Colossians and other scriptures.
“He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation, for in him all things in heaven and on earth were created, things visible and invisible … all things have been created through him and for him,” Col. 1 says. “He himself is before all things, and in him all things hold together.”
Are those verses referring to what we call the Big Bang? The Christ and all things exploding into being?
I do not know, nor cannot know. But I can wonder.
And then this Christ, this material manifestation of God, is born as a human being: Jesus. Also known as Emmanuel, which means “God is with us.”
It’s a short hop from “God is with us” to “God is in us.” God is the very ground of our being, as Lady of Norwich said.
So maybe the birth of this baby symbolizes the birth and presence of God in us. Maybe this is why, Christian or not, during the 24 hours of Christmas much of the world comes to a stop. A holy pause when spirit meets matter.
It’s like a thin place in time when we are closer to our true natures.
“Perhaps the unconscious power of the Nativity lies in the fact that it reminds us that whenever we are in touch with our True Nature, we, too, are being born,” writes Don Richard Riso. “This birth happens every moment we come into contact with what is most real and essential in ourselves — the eternal Consciousness that is the source of all Being.”
Riso likens Jesus’ birth to our own birth of consciousness. Could this be the real meaning of being “born again?” Not in the way it’s been co-opted by different ones that assume to know its meaning, but in a more universal sense.
A birth of consciousness of our own divine nature.
As Riso points out, a baby is fragile. It must be cared for, nurtured, nourished and cherished in order to survive and grow.
So too, our awareness of our true and best selves is fragile. It can disappear when we discover there’s no milk in the fridge, as we drive in traffic, read the news, encounter someone we disagree with.
“No matter what else he was, Jesus was an extraordinary example of the growth of divine consciousness in the world,” Riso writes. “The wonder is that, in Jesus, unlike us, it never went out again.”
Throughout the Gospels, Jesus was self-remembering. He always remembered who he was and acted from a heart of grace and truth. Jesus was always rooted in the love, power and dignity of his divine origin. This is why he had such an impact on people, for good or ill.
May the generosity of the season remind you of who you really are. May that light grow in you and extend beyond you.
Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.