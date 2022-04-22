Is April the cruelest month?
It would certainly seem so by Monday’s surprise snowstorm. And the day after Easter, mind you.
The bright green grass of spring contrasted boldly against the whiteness of the white winter snow.
It was, like the opening lines of T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land,” a study in contrasts.
“April is the cruellest month, breeding
Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing
Memory and desire, stirring
Dull roots with spring rain.
Winter kept us warm, covering
Earth in forgetful snow, feeding
A little life with dried tubers.”
Close on the heels of the hallelujahs and happiness of the resurrection comes the sobering despair that everything is not as glorious as it could be. The world is still at war, people are still fighting on the internet, families are still breaking apart.
My being sick on Easter meant staying home without having family over. As I strolled around my yard and saw the forsythia in bloom, it reminded me of past Easters, happy Easters, with excited basket-wielding toddlers dashing about searching for colored eggs.
Eliot admitted that “The Waste Land,” with its themes of memory, despair and post-war decay, was fueled by the emotions from his failed marriage to Vivienne Haigh‐Wood. He was recovering from a nervous breakdown. He could not help but experience the state of the world through the filter of his own suffering.
“breeding/Lilacs out of the dead land” is a heavy, depressed way to describe the blooming of flowers, isn’t it? Eliot sees the same things as everyone else, but without any joy.
“mixing/Memory and desire, stirring/Dull roots with spring rain” describes a sense of loss and longing, of being rooted in the past, and spring reawakening memories of things that have passed.
By comparison, “Winter kept us warm” and “forgetful snow” suggest a state of comfortable emotional hibernation.
It’s like when your mouth is numbed with Novocaine, you don’t feel it. But when it wears off and your gum feels sore, the pain is right there. So it’s not numbness that hurts but the return of feeling.
So too April, with everything blooming and bright, can bring up memories and desires.
Thanks to modern psychology, we now know that keeping feelings buried is not a way to deal with them. If they are repressed and ignored, they’re still there and in many ways in control.
Emotions must be felt in order to be released. I’ve read and heard from numerous reliable sources that feeling the full force of a difficult emotion takes only about a minute. While that doesn’t mean you’ll never have to deal with it again, it is the start of the process of releasing it.
“In short: who can take away suffering without entering it?” writes Henri J.M. Nouwen.
And many folks find it wasn’t as overwhelming as they feared.
By avoiding suffering, we cause it to become embedded in our subconscious. But the redemptive thing about suffering is that it can lead to awakening.
“Conscious suffering does not put a final end to suffering, but rather, allows us to bear it in a way that is luminous, generous and ultimately sacramental,” writes Cynthia Bourgeault.
And from Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb”:
“Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:
That even as we grieved, we grew.
That even as we hurt, we hoped.
That even as we tired, we tried.”
So even if April really is the cruelest month, that’s OK. We need to feel those feelings.
The melting snow nourishes the ground and so the flowers of spring.
