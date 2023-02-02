The AirBnB was booked, the pet sitters were arranged and the gas tank was full. Perfect.
Or was it?
Last week we took a mini-vacation to Savannah, Ga. We stayed at a home on Tybee Island, about 20 minutes from the city center.
Finding the right Air BnB takes effort. I look at location, proximity to places to visit. The kitchen must have a stove and real coffeemaker. The queen- or king-size bed must be flanked with nightstands and reading lamps.
The décor has doesn’t have to be perfect, but it must be pleasing to the eye. Also, what’s the view out the windows? What’s the neighborhood like?
To figure this out, I examine the photos and lists of amenities.
In this case, I made a mistake. Or did I?
For our Tybee Island stay, it was difficult to find a match for our criteria, but I settled on a charming home a half-block from the water.
And it was charming. When we arrived at twilight, several well-placed candles glowed on the cozy screened-in porch.
Inside was inviting too. But immediately I noticed that due to all of the decorative pillows, there was no place to sit or lie down. And the kitschy beach décor items cluttering all the surfaces left no place to put our stuff.
An overhead light illumed the living room, but there were no lamps to read by. The lamps on either side of the bed had 25-watt lightbulbs, too dim to read by — I’d brought along a juicy murder mystery.
The dining island thing was decked out with a huge three-candle contraption, leaving no space to eat. Its stools did not look comfortable.
In short, the place was photogenic.
I felt miserable.
When we finished stacking the 40 decorative pillows and piling the knickknacks in the closets and corners, the husband came and put his arms around me.
“We’re going to have a great time,” he said.
That’s when it hit me.
In my enneagram type four trance, I saw only what was missing.
I took a deep breath, eased down my shoulders, relaxed my jaw and looked around.
It was probably the cleanest Air BnB I’d ever stayed in. I loved the large windows on every wall. The kitchen had a new gas stove, lots of counter space and good lighting. The king-size bed was comfortable. It was a short walk to the ocean, the shopping district and restaurants.
So that’s what happens when you’re in the trance of your personality type. You’re stuck in your way of seeing the world.
A type one, for instance, may have been unhappy with the unit, but more in terms of its being imperfect. A type two may have been more concerned with her companion being happy with it. A type three may have appeared like it was exactly what they’d intended. A type five would have been glad of its quiet seclusion.
A type six may have worried about all that could go wrong during this stay. A type seven would have re-framed it as a fun place for pillow fights. A type nine may have zoned out on their cell phone or turned on the TV.
As a type eight, the husband jumped to action. It was his idea to stash the pillows. He even switched a bathroom light bulb with my bedside light so I could read.
As it turns out, the antidote to my tendency to focus on what’s missing is gratitude. As we spent the next few days exploring the island and Savannah, I felt genuinely grateful for each new experience.
It turned out to be a lovely trip.
