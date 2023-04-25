Whether you’re browsing the vendors at the Agora Downtown Market or looking through herbs at Horizon Gifts & Board Games, it’s clear that downtown Harrisonburg is vibrant with locally-owned shops.
During my first few weeks in the city, I popped into nearly every shop around South Main Street — and I went home with far too many shopping bags. But during my excursions, it was clear just how loved the downtown businesses are and how vital their location is.
To that end, Brian Shull, the city’s director of economic development, said the city plans to put some major resources in play.
The first is the Harrisonburg Innovation Hub. The hub will be located at the old Wetsel Seed Building and will be open around the start of 2024. Shull is excited for Wetsel Seed Building’s new purpose.
“I think that is going to help bring an old building back to life and cater to new businesses that want to put their toe in the Harrisonburg market,” Shull said. “It’s in a strategic location.”
Shull explained that many people in the area hate to see the Wetsel building still sitting empty. Soon, the city hopes to see it filled with remote workers and other professionals.
“People who work from home, this would be a good place. It could be a magnet for remote workers out of the area who want to come to the valley and have a desk or private office,” he explained.
The city hopes to be able to house 200 different business members in the hub.
The building is currently undergoing major renovation, but it is expected to be completed by the start of 2024. In addition to open desk space, there will also be the option to rent private offices.
The second resource for small business owners is the manufacturing incubator project.
The dream for this project, Shull explained, is to help smaller manufacturing businesses grow.
"So, someone currently working out of their garage and need specialized equipment, space to rent and equipment that can be shared — that’s who will benefit,” Shull said.
While Rockingham County is known for having a strong manufacturing base, the city is nothing to sneeze at.
“We are pretty fortunate,” Shull said. “We have a pretty strong manufacturing workforce —12% in the city.”
The space for this project is also currently being renovated. But small manufacturers should definitely be excited.
I asked Shull about other ways the city helps small businesses. He said as the innovation and creation sector has grown over the past few years, several programs have either been created or have aided.
“Resources for those who want to start news businesses — there is the 10-week Launch Harrisonburg program, the loan program and the B-Cubed Program for black and brown owned businesses.”
Sounds like Harrisonburg might be a great place to launch as a business.
