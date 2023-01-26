Have you ever heard how Simone Weil became a Christian?
Weil, a 20th-century French philosopher, intellectual and social activist, claimed never in her life to have “sought for God.”
Weil taught at a university, then quit to work at an automobile factory to better understand the workers’ plight. Then she decided (like Ernest Hemingway) to fight—albeit without using a gun—in the Spanish Civil War.
Wounded in the war, Weil’s parents took her to Portugal to recover. There a young man introduced her to 17th-century British poetry. Thus, while meditating on a poem by George Herbert, she came to faith.
Love bade me welcome: yet my soul drew back,
Guiltie of lust and sinne.
But quick-ey’d Love, observing me grow slack
From my first entrance in,
Drew nearer to me, sweetly questioning,
If I lack’d anything.
In a letter to a friend, Weil wrote, “In a moment of intense physical suffering, when I was forcing myself to feel love, but without desiring to give a name to that love, I felt, without being in any way prepared for it (for I had never read the mystical writers) a presence more personal, more certain, more real than that of a human being, though inaccessible to the senses and imagination.”
For faith, you see, does not claim to be aligned with reason, but with hope and love.
Many people who have left the faith have told me it makes no sense. They’ve gone to college or stopped attending church or learned about rational thought and decided since the existence of God cannot be proven by science, God must not be.
C.S. Lewis, another 20th-century intellectual, had an experience similar to Weil’s. He began to lose faith at age 10 after his mother died and he was sent away to an English boarding school. At 15, he claimed to be an atheist.
Lewis frequently used the argument of Lucretius: “Had God designed the world, it would not be/ A world so frail and faulty as we see.”
In spite of the reasoning in “Mere Christianity,” with which he’s won many an atheist into conversion, it was not logic that won his heart.
In “Surprised by Joy,” he writes, “You must picture me alone in that room in Magdalen [at Oxford University], night after night, feeling, whenever my mind lifted even for a second from my work, the steady, unrelenting approach of Him whom I so earnestly desired not to meet.”
Many friends who have departed from the faith—though their arguments are intellectual—have suffered the loss of love, whether through death or divorce or tragedy. So it often seems to be not so much a failure of faith, but of love.
In my own struggles, reason opposes my faith. How naïve I must be to believe anything other than what can be proven. But I cannot deny the times when, beyond all reason, love came to my rescue.
In Psalm 107, it says, “Whoever is wise, let him heed these things and consider the great love of the Lord.”
Beyond reason and logic, there is a wisdom that reveals love is the root of faith. That is why faith makes no sense. We do not apprehend God through reason, but through love.
Does falling in love make sense? Does love for a husband or wife or child or best friend make sense? Does hope in the possibilities of a failed life make sense?
As Blaise Pascal, another French philosopher, said, “The heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing.”
Love issues the invitation. Hope responds. And after a time, faith comes.
