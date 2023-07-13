You know how, when your computer or router or phone isn’t working right, you’re supposed to “unplug it, wait 10 seconds, and plug it back in?”
That’s good advice for humans too.
When I worked in an office, every mid-afternoon my brain and my body became weary of thinking and sitting. All I could think of was taking a nap.
So I unplugged myself. I left the office and took a 15-minute walk.
When I worked downtown, I’d walk down residential streets or around Court Square, sometimes stopping into a shop to browse. When I worked on University Boulevard, I’d walk to the arboretum or to a nearby thrift shop.
I didn’t always follow the same route or have an intention, just went where my feet took me, gazing up at the sky, breathing deeply, feeling the sunshine or the cold.
“The practice of stopping, of coming back to ourselves and the present moment, is a way of connecting to the divine within us and around us,” writes Cynthia Bourgeault.
That’s kind of how it felt, like I was coming back to myself and to life outside of my office. Thus refreshed, I was able to finish my workday with renewed energy.
It was sort of a mini-sabbath.
“Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor, and do all your work, but the seventh day is the Sabbath of the LORD your God” (Exodus 20:8).
In this day and age, it seems rather old-fashioned, doesn’t it? Yet.
Some people and groups observe the Sabbath on a certain day, with rules about what you can and cannot do.
As a matter of fact, one of my favorite movies, “Chariots of Fire,” is concerned with the Sabbath. It’s about two athletes in the 1924 Olympics held in Paris. One of them, Eric Liddell, is a runner born to Scottish missionary parents. He believes that God made him fast and that competing in the Olympics is his divine destiny.
However, after arriving in Paris, he finds that the qualifying heats for his 100-meter race will be held on a Sunday. In spite of intense pressure from the Prince of Wales and the British Olympic Committee, he refuses to run the race because his Christian convictions prevent him from running on “the Lord’s Day.”
A fellow British runner offers Liddell his spot in the 400-meter race. Liddell wins gloriously.
So I have no squabble with those who follow rules about the Sabbath. (Although, when I was a young mother getting three small children ready for church on Sunday, I often thought, “This is not a day of rest.”)
When the Pharisees hassled Jesus about working — healing a blind man and plucking wheat because he and his disciples were hungry — Jesus responded, “the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.”
No one describes the Sabbath better than the Jewish philosopher and theologian, Abraham J. Heschel (1907-1972). He calls the Sabbath a “sanctuary in time” during which we “stand still and to embrace the presence of an eternal moment.”
This is where the Sabbath holds particular relevance for us today, with our love-hate addictive relationship with our electronic devices.
“The solution of mankind’s most vexing problem will not be found in renouncing technical civilization, but in attaining some degree of independence of it,” Heschel writes in his (highly recommended) essay “The Sabbath: Holiness in Time.”
The idea of a Sabbath is to be. To not have to produce anything or send any e-mails or have any goals.
This is not easy.
But observing some sort of Sabbath or mini-Sabbath may remind us that we are not human doings, but human beings.
