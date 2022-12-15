Star of wonder star of light
Star with royal beauty bright
Westward leading still proceeding
Guide us to Thy perfect light
Have you ever wondered about the star of Bethlehem? Like, what was that?
Wonder seems to be strongly associated with this star, if it is indeed a star.
One way of wonder is to ask questions. Sometimes the questions can be put into words, sometimes they cannot.
To wonder is to light a candle. When we ask a question, we light a candle in the darkness. We want to see, to be illuminated, to understand.
As we walk with a candle, new areas are visible, while beyond that circle of light is more darkness. Just asking the question is to begin to see.
In his poem, “Advent,” Patrick Kavanaugh writes, “Through a chink too wide there comes in no wonder.” Google is a “chink too wide,” because we can now find any fact immediately. Before we can even ask the question it is answered. We do not wonder, do not ponder possibilities.
Scientists who think they know ask no questions.
But to gaze out at the stars in the night sky … is to wonder. What is beyond? How far does it go? Is there other sentient life out there?
As a troubled teenager in an unstable family in an unstable world, I had my very own star. I’d go out in my backyard after dark and look out over our garage, and there it was.
Half a century later, I have instant recall of the song inspired by this star.
“When twilight comes you’re there for me,” began my star-song. As I stood in the chilly night air and gazed, I was full of unspoken questions.
The song had — has — several verses, each ending with the refrain:
My star, my star, yes you’re always there,
My star, my star, even when the rest of the sky is bare.
Although a star is part of the Christmas story, the wise men did not set out to find the Christ child until after the baby savior was born. Which is why we observe Epiphany—the revealing—the day after the 12 days of Christmas.
Astronomers wonder if the star of Bethlehem was a planet, because when we look into the night sky, the brightest objects are planets. Being located closer to the horizon than most stars, they would be in a better position to provide guidance.
The Husband, who is outdoors more than me—he’s got a “man cave” a short distance from the house—often tells me about the planets he sees.
Jupiter, or Jupitah as he calls it, has been visible high in the southern sky for quite some time. In recent weeks, a bit lower down and further east, Mars, “the red planet,” has been visible.
And now Venus is coming into view.
“It’s shining at a whopping -3.8 magnitude—making it the brightest object seen from Earth besides the Sun and Moon,” writes the stargazer journalist, Jamie Carter, in Forbes.
As Christmas approaches, Venus will rise a little higher in the slightly darker southwestern sky. Could this have been the Bethlehem star?
Or, as Carter speculates, could there have been a conjunction of two planets, possibly Saturn and Jupiter, which appeared very close to each other in the sky three times in the year 7 BC. This was noted by Johannes Kepler, the 17th century German astronomer who laid down the laws of planetary motion.
As we gaze at the stars and planets, so visible in the cold, black winter sky, we can only wonder.
