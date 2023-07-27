Fifty years ago today the Husband — then the Boyfriend — and I, accompanied by two friends, made the six-hour drive from our homes on Long Island to Watkins Glen in upstate New York.
We were heading to a festival, Summer Jam, featuring The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band and The Band. I was 18.
When we arrived at the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Raceway that Friday afternoon, it was pretty quiet. The concert was scheduled to start at noon Saturday.
The nice man at the gate told us where we could camp. The Husband parked his black, wood-sided Ford Falcon station wagon beside the tall chain link fence, under a stand of shade trees. He’d installed a foam mattress in the back of the car. Our friends, Steve Chiaramonte and Vernon Monzillo, put up their tents.
Earlier that day, as we were leaving Bayport, Vernon’s mom gave us a plastic bag of cooked chicken parts marinating in Italian salad dressing. Later, in the cool of the evening, we cooked it on the hibachi we’d brought. The Husband and I still enjoy meals of Chicken Monzillo.
By that time lots of others had started to arrive. Friends from Bayport found us and camped around us.
Later, we heard the bands doing their soundchecks, so we wandered out to the stage. Seeing an audience gathering, the bands turned it into a jam session for the ages.
The next morning, people showed up en masse, many more than the organizers had expected. We watched denim-clad teenagers tear down the fence, declaring it a free concert.
By the time all was said and done, there were 600,000 of us, exceeding Woodstock by 200,000. The event long held the Guinness Book of World Records entry for “largest audience at a pop festival.”
Standing in front of the stage in the sunshine early Saturday afternoon, I looked around. There were all kinds of young people as far as the eye could see, surrounded by a sea of cars and campers, along with food vendors, medical tents, merch tables, porta-johns and tents.
As we danced to the music of the best rock bands of all time, it began to rain. For the rest of the afternoon, then, it alternately poured and drizzled. We danced in the mud.
Walking around, I saw guys selling LSD or acid, Moonies — followers of Sun Myung Moon — selling their signature single flowers and a religious group giving out paper plates of beans and rice. I spotted a shiny object in a mud puddle and picked it up. It was a silver button, with a molded inset of a woman’s image. Lovely. I still have it.
Around suppertime we headed back to our campsite. The vendors were running out of food, so I was grateful for the cooler of hot dogs and potato salad we’d brought.
A Moonie was sleeping under our car, where it was dry. We joined a bunch of our friends gathered in the large tent next to us.
Once inside, the Husband noticed our friend, John, shivering in his wet sleeping bag, almost unconscious. He got John up and out of his wet things, wrapped him in a dry blanket from our car, and sat him next to the campfire with a plate of food.
John, who now lives in Tennessee, still says the Husband saved his life that day.
At age 68, looking back, I am grateful to have lived through that time in history. But I can also see how, so early in life, I had my fill of pot, pills and big crowds of spaced-out people.
Now my “summer jam” comes from my blackberry vines.
It was enough drugs, sex and rock n’ roll to last a lifetime.
