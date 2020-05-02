In the southeastern United States, we’re fortunate to have the Tulip Tree (Liriodendron tulipifera) growing extensively in our midst. (Although also known as Yellow or Tulip Poplar, it’s a member of the Magnolia, rather than Poplar, Family.) The shape of its leaves and flowers makes us think of tulips, hence the origin of its most common name.
Horticulturists mostly recommend Tulip Poplar for folks with a large yard where it can provide shade during hot summer months. The horticultural industry includes it under their “flowering tree” category, but its showy flowers can only be seen well on lower branches. Perhaps more importantly, Tulip Poplar is a superb wildlife tree!
You might notice that Ruby-throated Hummingbirds arrive in April only to disappear in May. Many birdwatchers think the hummers they see at their feeders in early spring must leave to continue their migration northward, but that is not necessarily correct.
The tiny birds are hanging out in blooming Tulip Poplar trees! The huge blooms provide an abundance of sweet nectar that the hummers apparently relish. Indeed, they most likely will not return to your feeder until the Tulip Trees have finished blooming.
If you use binoculars to look up high into these big trees, you’ll be able to see not only hummingbirds zipping around the blooms, but also numerous insects attracted to the nectar. Humans enjoy honey produced from this same nectar, which is much darker in color (due to its mineral content) than the honey sold year-around in local supermarkets. Its deep-amber color tells you the flavor is more robust, which is why it’s used mostly in baking.
Hummingbirds and insects are responsible for pollinating the Tulip Poplar’s flowers, which results in cone-shaped structures composed of samaras. A samara is a dry, one-seeded (in this case) or two-seeded winged fruit surrounded by a fibrous, papery material. When a samara is ripe, it’s dispersed by the wind, twirling around as it falls and garnering it the name of “helicopter”, “whirlybird”, “whirligig”, and “spinning jenny”.
FUN NOTE: Samaras were studied to aid in the design of helicopters. Throw one into the air and you can readily see why!
Gray Squirrels and other small mammals, as well as many species of birds, such as Tufted Titmouse, Carolina Chickadee, and Northern Cardinal, readily eat these seeds that become easily accessible on the ground in late fall to early winter. Deer Mice have cached poplar seeds in my birdhouses.
I know when the seeds are ready to be eaten because they start to show up in modest numbers on my deck, in the yard, and on the driveway. Following a windy day or night, I’ll find seeds by the hundreds or perhaps even thousands.
You’re very likely to find row upon row of old Yellow-bellied Sapsucker sap wells on the trunks of big Tulip Poplars. Sapsuckers, birds that winter in our area, survive in large part thanks to these magnificent trees. Their age makes abundantly clear that sapsucker wells do no harm to woody plants.
