In his poem, “Archaic Torso of Apollo,” Rainer Maria Rilke describes an encounter with a sculpture of Olympian god Apollo.
He writes, “his torso / is still suffused with brilliance from inside, / like a lamp.” Rilke goes on to poetically picture the shoulders, hips and thighs, ending with these words:
“… for here there is no place / that does not see you. You must change your life.”
That last sentence sums up with great art, including great poetry, does to us, says to us.
Reading Walt Whitman’s, “Leaves of Grass” was my first such encounter. I was 17 and so taken with it that, at a closed gas station after dark, wearing my navy blue maxi-coat, a friend and I stood on the fuel island reciting it back and forth.
We’d borrowed it from the school library. I copied it out in a notebook, the words flowing through my fingers to the page.
"I have perceiv’d that to be with those I like is enough,
To stop in company with the rest at evening is enough,
To be surrounded by beautiful, curious, breathing, laughing flesh is enough,
To pass among them, or touch any one, or rest my arm ever so lightly round his or her neck for a moment — what is this, then?"
“Leaves of Grass” opened my young soul to the mystical possibilities of words, words placed up against each other, like cells in a human body, connected and dependent on each other, to create a living entity. And this living thing found me at a time when I so needed hope.
The poem became a good friend.
In my early 20s, when I began reading the Bible, I was drawn to the psalms with their deeply human, honest and simple quality.
"I lift up my eyes to the hills,
From whence does my help come?
My help comes from the Lord,
Who made heaven and earth."
The Psalms give me comfort, hope, and sometimes correction. Living words written centuries ago, mostly by King David, a man of love, power, humility, heartbreak and failure.
Then, in my early 30s, I found William Blake.
Blake’s poetry boldly went where no man had gone before. He set a ladder against the house of my soul, climbed into my window, picked me up in his arms and rescued me from religious fundamentalism. As with Whitman so many years before, I was taken, shaken and awed.
"Tyger! Tyger! Burning bright
In the forests of the night,
What immortal hand or eye,
Dare frame thy fearful symmetry?"
Blake railed against the rules imposed by the Church of his day:
“And Priests in black gowns were walking their rounds, / And binding with briars / my joys and desires.”
Blake’s concept of God came from the visions that began when he was a child, when he saw “a tree full of angels.” He found God in the sinews of the tiger and in the natural world around him.
"To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower,
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand
And eternity in an hour."
After Blake, there was no going back.
These verses from Robert Browning’s “Rabbi Ben Ezra” incited a powerful subterranean life-change:
"All I could never be,
All, men ignored in me,
This, I was worth to God…"
Browning’s words were love to a lifelong Invisible Girl.
Just as powerful, I tell you, as any scripture.
Whew. On to Mary Oliver:
"Still, what I want in my life
is to be willing
to be dazzled —
to cast aside the weight of facts
and maybe even
to float a little
above this difficult world."
The Jewish mystic, Abraham J. Heschel, says, “Indifference to the sublime wonder of living is the root of sin.”
Browning says the role of the artist is to call attention to “things we have passed / Perhaps a hundred times… / God uses us to help each so, / lending our minds out.”
Poetry breaks through the ennui of adulthood to that childlike state of wonder. That’s what it does for me.
Yes, that’s what it does for me.
