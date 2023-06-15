Did you know that each cell in your body has its own organs and that each of these “organelles” performs its own job?
Did you know that, unlike most substances, frozen water is less dense than liquid water, which is why lakes freeze from the top down, thus enabling fish and other life to survive beneath the surface?
Do you remember learning that during photosynthesis plants give off oxygen, which humans need for cellular respiration, and that during cellular respiration, humans give off carbon dioxide, which plants need for photosynthesis?
These are the facts that fascinated me when I studied biology at Blue Ridge Community College 20 years ago; despite my degreed friends’ warnings that I’d be bored in Biology 101.
I’d decided to take classes because I loved learning. I already had my dream job.
However, my enjoyment of science classes surprised me, because I barely passed high school biology with a grade of 66. My academic interests have always revolved around literature and history. But at age 48, I found biology to be so relevant.
Magnificence is everywhere every day, in us and around us. The human body, oak trees, oceans, kittens, the sun, the soil and spinach plants are the design of a most intelligent genius. This Being could almost be called mad in its obsession with the tiniest details.
For instance, organelles in the cell — such as ribosomes, mitochondria and vesicles — has a job to do. If any single molecule is missing or goes awry, you’ve got a major debilitating disease.
Each cell has so much happening all the time, even when we’re sitting still. Each organ in our bodies has its own type of cells, just quietly doing their jobs, keeping us breathing, thinking and feeling. Keeping us being.
It makes me think about what goes into my body — the types and quality of foods, medications, air — because it all effects chain reactions in us, whether for good or ill. I appreciate the role of vitamins, minerals and live enzymes in the body from fresh and local foods, and am wary of introducing drugs into my bloodstream.
It also makes me appreciate the resilience of the body, because you can poison it for a long time — by smoking anything, abusing alcohol or eating too many hot dogs — before it shows signs of illness.
Another thing that surprised me as an older student was how well I learned. It seems that we humans learn better as we mature. It’s difficult to learn things we cannot connect to.
Unlike biology, I found algebra to be irrelevant. I just memorized the formulas to pass the test. But that wasn’t true of all math. While statistics class was challenging, it taught me a lot about how statistics are used — and manipulated — in everyday life.
It’s a shame that our culture bribes young people into college by equating higher learning with big paychecks. The journey is so much more fun than the destination.
In class, while we older students were curious about and dazzled with photosynthesis, the 19-year-olds were asking one question: Is this going to be on the test?
The great paradox about learning is that the more you know, the more you know you don’t know.
Speaking at a university commencement, longtime PBS newscaster, Jim Lehrer, told the graduates their degrees didn’t mean they were well-educated but, “It means you have been opened up to a perpetual state of ignorance and thus a lifelong hunger for more ideas, more thoughts, more challenges, more of everything.”
And so I ponder and wonder and wonder and ponder.
Luanne Austin lives in Mount Sidney. Contact her at RuralPen@aol.com, facebook.com/ruralpen or care of the DN-R.
