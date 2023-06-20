A couple of years ago, I wrote about upgrading my TV streaming device to Google Chromecast TV. It provides a great way to stream most anything you could need with it on a TV. Now, a smart TV will also allow you to do this; however, some brands have restrictions. Check out my previously referenced article at, ghtech.site/chromecast, to find out more about one of the restrictions. There are other similar devices made by others like Amazon, Apple, Roku, etc. but I have only used Google so, I cannot really talk knowledgeably about the others.
That device is still working perfectly, but I had another TV that needed one. So, I simply, and effortlessly, moved it to the other TV. When I originally bought it several years ago, the cost was $49. Now, they run about $30. I was going to get a new one for my newer and Google-less TV set. But then one of you great readers, Lance, wrote to ask a question about a new device. The one he asked about is called the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box, available only at Walmart. Or called an Onn TV, Google Onn, or Walmart Google Onn…take your pick from wherever you read about it.
I had never bought an Onn product before and you might also question what this brand is. Onn is a television brand only available at Walmart and produced by Durabrand, one of Walmart's in-house labels. These devices are manufactured in China and Thailand to some extent. Despite being a budget-friendly TV, Onn has received great ratings. Compared to pricier TVs, it typically doesn't have as many advanced features, but it still provides a satisfactory picture quality for its price.
Walmart Google Onn is a smart TV that comes with the Google Assistant built-in. This allows you to control your TV and access all your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube with your voice. Do not get excited when I call it a smart TV as it has the “tech-guts” of one, but it is only a couple of inches in size and has no screen. The Onn also has a sleek design and easily fits on the back of your TV with an adhesive. It does not leave any residue when removed. As a matter of fact, it does not hold very well either. Mine fell off after a few weeks. But it is small and still undetectable when not directly attached to the TV.
It has ports for an HDMI cable which connects to the TV and one for an electrical outlet. That is about all it takes. Once plugged in, and turned on, it will walk you through the installation process, which is easy and speedy. You just need to make sure you have a Google account. And you also have the password to that account. As that is how you log in, use, and control the Onn.
Google Onn has an easy-to-use interface that is not complicated to access. The main page exhibits the applications and programs that you frequently use, simplifying the process of searching for what you desire to view. Additionally, you can include almost any streaming service (or application) that you are aware of. However, you must still compensate Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and all the other services to utilize them.
What's more, the Walmart Google Onn is highly affordable, making it accessible to everyone. You'll get all the features you need in a streaming device without breaking the bank.
Overall, the Walmart Google Onn is one of the best choices for anyone who wants to enjoy the convenience and affordability of streaming. It truly offers an ultimate streaming experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.