At Thanksgiving, our hearts turn to gratitude.
While there is much to bemoan about so many things, there’s not much to be gained by dwelling on all that’s wrong with the world and our lives. It weighs down our hearts, keeping us angry or sad or fearful.
No one escapes suffering in this life. It’s not that God imposes suffering on individuals to teach them a lesson. We suffer because we are here, just like everyone else. None of us are exempt.
When we identify with grief, pain, heartbreak, injustice, oppression — the list goes on and on — we’re under great pressure to despair, to become angry or dismissive. When reality splits between good and bad, right and wrong, we feel torn apart.
Yet it’s when we feel the most profoundly broken that we’re most open to deepen our spiritual understanding. Of course, we have a choice. We can choose to project our pain and take it out on the people and the world around us.
Eckhart Tolle, the author and speaker, points out that the greatest image of personal suffering is the crucifixion, as revolting as it may be. He says, “I believe it’s a deep symbol of a truth that perhaps at that time could not be expressed in any other way.”
The cross, Tolle says, is a torture instrument, “but the cross is also the symbol of the divine and there’s deep wisdom in that.”
So how can a torture instrument also be a symbol of the divine?
“When we are broken, … we are desperate to resolve our own terror, anger, and disillusionment, and so we allow ourselves to be led into the silence that holds everything together in wholeness,” writes Richard Rohr, the author and founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation.
It’s a matter of surrendering to what is.
Control is an illusion. We can’t change the fact of a loved one’s death or a betrayal or our traumatic childhood or an election outcome or anything else that’s happened.
When we finally come to a place of acceptance, the possibilities open before us.
“It’s about surrendering to the limitation of form, and the cross is an extreme example of that,” says Tolle. “The crucifixion means not my but thy will be done, which refers to the totality of what is.”
Behind every form of suffering, there is a grace.
“There’s always the possibility of transcendence, which comes from not resisting the present moment,” Tolle says.
In spite of all the terrible things we see and experience, there are also wonderful things, right here, right now. That is also part of reality.
If we focus only on the negative aspects of life, we bury our heads in the sand. We become blind to the possibilities in us and around us.
Don’t get me wrong. You can’t be naïve about the evil in the world, but if you stay focused on what’s good and bad, what’s right and wrong — this duality — as Rohr says, “you’ll go crazy!”
“You’ll become an unlovable, judgmental, dismissive person,” he says.
Guilty. I’ve witnessed this tendency in myself.
But beauty exists in the midst of it all. Beauty can be found in the laugh of a baby, the blooming of a rose, a true friendship, the kindness of a stranger, the memory of those we still love.
Of course, there is much beauty to be found in relationships with our family members and friends — the people who see us “warts and all” and love us just the same.
This is a way to nurture gratitude every day and especially at Thanksgiving.
