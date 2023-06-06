In the past I have written about this as a “suggestion,” however as time moves on, I am escalating Two-Factor Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication, or even passwordless login, to the front burner or “required” for financial and vital sites.
There are too many people out there getting their login credentials stolen. Some lose money — banks, debit/credit cards — and others lose the accounts that they may have owned for years — Facebook, Gmail, Outlook, or many others. Usernames and passwords were the main defense against this for years. Now I feel you need something extra, and right now that is 2FA.
A strong security measure to guard your online accounts from illegal access is 2FA. To access an account, a user must give two different authentication factors. This provides additional protection on top of just a username and password. For a regular computer user, turning on 2FA for protection on all of their important accounts, including email, banking, and social media accounts, is currently the best option. Today, the majority of services include 2FA choices, including hardware keys, authentication applications, and text message-based codes. You might already have that enabled, since Google is typically one of the leaders in this field, along with the majority of financial institutions.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology recommends using an authentication app, such as Google Authenticator or Authy for 2FA. These apps generate one-time codes which are required in addition to a password to log in to your accounts. These authenticator apps allow you to securely set up the protected program and to work with the authenticator. Once set up, when you log in with your username and password, the app will ask for your authentication code. Open your phone (yes, an extra step), then open the authenticator, and select the code for your application. Enter it in the original program and you are in. The codes are normally six numbers and regenerate every 60 seconds. Therefore, it is constantly changing codes for your protection.
Hardware keys, such as YubiKey or Google Titan, are becoming increasingly popular as a 2FA option. These physical keys plug into your computer’s USB port and authenticate your login using a physical key rather than a code. This method is considered the most secure option for 2FA. Again, you will need to go to the app you want protected and see how to secure it with the hardware key. I use YubiKey, since when I started using them that was the only one available. You can see a picture of mine on GrayHaired.Tech. They are small “keys” that plug into your computer’s USB port and automatically supplies 2FA codes as needed to log into applications online.
If you have it set up for Google/Gmail, they may actually open a screen on your phone (even if you are logging in on your PC) and ask you to press the “Yes” button, if you approve, or maybe enter a number it sends to your phone. Some applications will text or email you the code for access.
In conclusion, 2FA is a security measure that can help protect your accounts from hackers and cyberattacks. While many people are hesitant to use 2FA due to concerns about complexity and inconvenience, there are easy and effective ways for normal computer users to implement 2FA and improve their security. Authenticator apps and physical security keys are two great options that are easy to use and provide high level of security. By taking the time to set up 2FA on your accounts, you can enjoy greater peace of mind and protect your sensitive information from prying eyes.
To get details on setting up this on your sites search for it online. For example, ”How to set up 2FA for Facebook,” or any app you use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.