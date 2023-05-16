You know the feeling. You are waiting for an important text message when you are on a drive. You should not ever use your phone while driving, what do you do? If you have either an Android or iPhone, you can get it to play your new text messages for you as they arrive. With an Android phone, you need to make sure you have installed “Google Assistant” first. It comes preinstalled on most phones today. In the best of all worlds, it is built into your newer car. The next best way is If you have Bluetooth connectivity with your radio. This is what my CR-V has. Set it up per your car’s instructions. If you have neither, never fear. You can buy a Bluetooth adapter for your car’s present radio. Many good adapters are available for less than $30, see ghtech.site/bluetooth. With an iPhone, Siri is built in and you can check how to set that up easily with a search.
We will be referring to Android devices from this point on but most of these will work with Siri.
A safer method of interacting with your phone while driving without taking your eyes off the road is by using voice commands. To utilize voice commands on an Android phone while driving, securely mount your phone in a hands-free holder that is easy to use while driving; see ghtech.site/phoneholder. It can be fastened to the windshield or the dashboard. When I first started out, I simply left my phone on my dashboard in a stable location. So that it does not run out of power while you’re using it, plug it into your car charger.
Once everything is set up say, “Ok Google” or “Hey Google.” Your phone should respond with a chime or a beep, indicating that it is ready to listen to your command. Speak clearly and briefly, using your natural voice. Try it first with a call. I say, “OK Google” (slight pause) then, “Call Robin.” In a second, it starts dialing my wife and I can hear it ringing. When she answers, we have a conversation. Keep in mind you must have the person in your contacts. If they have a home and mobile number it will ask which you want to call. All of the following commands require you to say, OK or Hey Google first. Try “Find the nearest gas station.” It will show you a list allowing you, while at a stoplight of course, to tap the directions button for the one you need to get to.
The following is a list of some of the things I use Google with my voice for. Fill it in your own names and questions.
“Send a message to Robin,” followed by your message. Your phone will prompt you to confirm the message before sending it. “Set an alarm for 5 p.m.” or “Set an alarm for every Friday morning at 7 a.m.” “Remind me to call Robin at 6:15 p.m.” “What is the weather tomorrow?” “What is on my calendar for Monday?” You must have something in your Google Calendar for that to work. “Where is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3’ playing?”
If a song is playing anywhere, ask Google “What’s this song?” It will tell you after a short listen — if there is not a lot of noise in the background. Try, “Listen to WSVA radio.” For this you must have a free account with TuneIn.com and have the app installed on your phone.
These are just a handful of the things you can do with your voice with your phone. There are plenty others you can try or make up and see if they work. It is not flawless, so be sure you are getting what you asked for before assuming it’s picture-perfect information.
Remember that utilizing voice commands while driving is still a distraction, so use them only when necessary. Keep your attention on the road at all times and follow all traffic laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.