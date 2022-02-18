“You always hurt the one you love / The one you shouldn't hurt at all”
The first line of this Mills Brothers song was a popular saying when I was a kid. You might say it’s the flip side of Valentine’s Day sentiments.
How’s your Valentine’s Day when you and/or your loved one deliberately or unintentionally ignores it?
Depending on expectations, the day of love can actually be a day of pain.
It’s intriguing that the song takes the part of the one who causes the hurt, because most of us tend to see ourselves as the victim. A typical conversation about our pain is all about assigning blame.
“You did so-and-so to me.”
“Well, you did so-and-so to me.”
Do we see the futility of such exchanges? Neither one feels heard. Neither one becomes conscious of their own culpability.
“What a terrible thing it is to wound someone you really care for and to do it so unconsciously,” writes the Japanese novelist, Haruki Murakami.
The song continues, “You always take the sweetest rose / And crush it till the petals fall”
One thing that the Enneagram, the ancient personality typing system, provides is a look at yourself, your unconscious motivations. The good, bad and ugly parts of yourself.
It’s those parts that we’re unconscious of that give us the most problems.
As the song goes on to say:
You always break the kindest heart
With a hasty word you can’t recall
That’s called denial. When I see in the Enneagram or am confronted with an attitude or behavior that’s characteristic of my type, and my reaction is, “I’ve never done that” or “That’s not a problem I have,” it’s sure sign that it is.
Imagine a Venn diagram as a square containing four equal squares. The squares show the part of ourselves only we are conscious of, the part we and others are conscious of, the part only others are conscious of, and the part that neither we or others are conscious of.
The idea is to become conscious of that fourth square there. One way to become conscious of our unconscious part is to accept reality as it unfolds before us.
As Eckhart Tolle writes:
“Whatever the present moment contains, accept it as if you had chosen it. Always work with it, not against it. Make it your friend and ally, not your enemy. This could totally transform your whole life.”
Consider that the present moment could contain a consequence of something we’ve done unconsciously, something we’re not aware of about ourselves, like hurt someone we care for.
“Remove the veils so I might see what is really happening here and not be intoxicated by my stories and my fears,” writes Elizabeth Lesser, author of “Broken Open: How Difficult Times Can Help Us Grow.”
We must stop reacting by blaming others and start seeing ourselves as part of the equation. To at least say, I don’t know. Even the most enlightened people, especially the mystics of all faiths, admit they don’t know themselves.
Encountering these ugly parts of ourselves is difficult.
“The truth will set you free, but first it will make you miserable,” wrote the Gestalt therapist Barry Stevens.
As it makes us miserable, we must not wallow in it. We must be kind to ourselves, knowing that it’s part of the human condition.
Often, when we utter that “hasty word” that hurts, we are unconsciously, in a reactive habitual pattern, protecting ourselves from being hurt.
The last lines in the Mills Brothers’ song reveals our vulnerability.
“So / If I broke your heart last night / It’s because I love you most of all.”
