Cases of COVID-19 are trending downward for the Central Shenandoah Health District, but it’s important to remember the region is still in a pandemic and that precautions need to be taken during the holidays, including Halloween, said Jordan Shelton, communications specialist for the Virginia Department of Health.
This time last year it was not recommended that children go house to house seeking candy as is the custom on Halloween. However, the VDH is saying this year — with precautions taken — it is fine to trick-or-treat.
Shelton said the VDH is advising that instead of handing out candy, home owners place a bowl of candy outside the house and allow children to pick their own piece, while maintaining 6 feet of distance.
Children and adults alike are asked to wear a mask, even if they are vaccinated as young children will be out and about and they are not eligible to get the vaccine yet, Shelton said.
“And it’s important to keep in mind that the masks that come with Halloween costumes are almost always not the same as a mask for protecting against the virus,” she said.
Parents are encouraged to have children approach the candy bowl one at a time, instead of crowding around it. Use hand sanitizer while out trick-or-treating and wash hands when you get home, Shelton said. And make sure that sanitizer is dry and evaporated on children’s hands before they eat a piece of candy.
Along with the regular precautions around trick-or-treating, these mitigation strategies should keep COVID-19 cases from spiking. As always, if you think you might be sick, stay home.
The Virginia Department of Health recently released a COVID-19 dashboard specifically for children ages 0 to 18.
There have been more than 134,000 cases of COVID-19 among children since last March, including 976 hospitalizations and 10 deaths in Virginia. In the Central Shenandoah Health District, there have been 2,432 cases, 14 hospitalizations and no deaths.
According to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 164 total student and staff cases since Aug. 24.
According to the Rockingham County Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 461 total student and staff cases since Aug. 23.
