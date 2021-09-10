The Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale auction will take place Oct. 1 and 2 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds with both in-person and online buying options.
The sale includes artisan and handmade items such as quilts, artwork, handmade wood furniture, collectibles and other items.
The event also features food for sale including a pork BBQ box dinner on Oct. 1 and BBQ chicken, Brunswick stew, Smiley's ice cream, Indian food, donuts, meats and cheeses and strawberry pies and more will be available on Oct. 2.
On Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m., there will be a Race for Relief 5K run/walk.
Admission for the relief sale is free to all. All proceeds from the weekend benefit the Mennonite Central Committee for its relief efforts around the world and there will be special offerings to benefit other charitable organizations.
View the complete schedule of activities, items available for auction, special projects, register for the Race for Relief or make a donation online at vareliefsale.com.
