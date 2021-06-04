The Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community is hosting its 18th Annual Juried Art Competition. The exhibition opened on Monday both virtually and in person and features over 100 selected works from artists across the country.
To attend the exhibition in person, visitors must preregister online. The art will be on display through June 30.
