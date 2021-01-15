Inside the program room at The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham stands a visual depiction of the progression from the organization being a segregated day program into an inclusive services center. The mural was painted by volunteers from the Harrisonburg Ruritan Club in 2017 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year on Monday, The Arc is partnering with The Harrisonburg Rotary Club and Hope Distributed in taking the next step to address regional food insecurity by organizing an MLK Day of Service Food Drive.
Volunteers through The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, better known as Arc Angels, often assist in community engagement activities, such as serving meals through Meals on Wheels and boxing up food for neighbors at Hope Distributed, a member of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Feed America program.
For the event, The Arc is directing donations for collection at Hope Distributed throughout the month of January. Executive Director Heather Denman said she plans for the event to become a yearlong tradition and partnership.
“We’ve been really involved in hunger and food insecurity issues for a long time,” Denman said. “This is not just a day, this is a commitment that we now have to honoring Martin Luther King through service throughout the year. So, we’re going to continue to collect food and distribute food throughout the year.”
The Arc is still seeking volunteers to help with packing of food boxes on Sunday at Hope Distributed and distribution on Monday. Pick-up will run on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., and a Zoom kick-off event will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.
As cars pull into collection sites at The Lucy F. Simms Center, Open Doors Homeless Shelter and West Rockingham Food Pantry, volunteers will load the donations into trunks for contactless pick-up. Denman said The Arc has 305 boxes available to distribute, which will provide for a minimum of 600 people.
“We would like to exceed the requirement of the grant that we feed 450 people,” Denman said.
Because The Arc is a part of The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s coalition to serve the ALICE population (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), Denman said there will be no limited eligibility or ID check for interested recipients.
“Those are people who are working but really just don’t have enough to get by, and so that population may not be on a Department of Social Services list or elsewhere, but they’re struggling during this pandemic,” she said.
West Rockingham Food Pantry is entirely donation-based and serves the western part of the county into West Virginia once a month and is a network of nine churches in Rockingham County. For those unable to donate physical items in-person, West Rockingham Food Pantry accepts monetary donations to purchase items from Bridgewater Foods and Sharp Shopper.
Chairperson Bea Morris said a large number of pantry clients are elderly and disabled, but client numbers have been low during the pandemic as pride and contagion fears keep people in need from accessing food.
“We don’t look at it as just handing out food. We want people to know there are people who care about them,” Morris said. “Our mission is to feed people and anytime we can help feed people, we want to do it.”
Hope Distribution pantry administrator Ellen Braun said there are several reasons why people in food insecurity may be unable to regularly access food pantries, so she hopes this event can help bridge the gap.
“There’s a lot out there for one reason or another who can’t get to a pantry. They’re disabled. They’re shut in. They’re COVID scared, and a lot of pantries are unable to do delivery,” she said. “The need is out there, and it’s just not being met.”
And for anyone embarrassed to come pick up food items, Braun said there should never be shame around asking for help.
“I don’t want anyone to go hungry because they’re too embarrassed to ask,” Braun said. “At some point, we’ve all had to ask for help in some way.”
Volunteers can register for the food drive at https://getconnected.uwhr.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=6146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.