Wake Up With Peachy Breakfast In The Fridge

Peach Overnight Oats
Ingredients
- 1 small peach, diced
- 2 tbsps peach jam
- 1 – 2 tbsps maple syrup
- 1/2 – 3/4 cup oats
- 1/2 cup milk or water
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- Pinch salt
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
For the Peach Jam:
- 1 to 2 quarts overripe peaches
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 – 3 tbsps maple syrup
Method
Combine all ingredients in a jar and let sit overnight in the fridge. Enjoy for breakfast!
Make the peach jam by combining all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Bring to a gentle simmer until reduced; approximately 2 – 3 hours. Store in the fridge for up to two weeks or can for winter.
Market Shopping List
- Peaches
- Maple syrup
- Peach jam (if you don't want to make it)
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.