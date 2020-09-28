Tiaras, tutus and Tevas. Girls don't always grow up incentivized to play outdoors, but Virginia's outdoor apparel and gear store, Walkabout Outfitter, is working to change that.
Walkabout Outfitter partnered with the brand SmartWool to raise $2,775 for SheJumps by donating a percentage of SmartWool sock sales during the month of “Socktober” from Aug. 24 to Sept. 20 and selling raffle tickets.
SheJumps is an organization geared to guide women and girls in exploring more outdoor adventure opportunities through educational experiences outside.
All the money from Socktober's fundraiser is going to SheJumps for the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy in Roanoke, girls ages 6 and up in the Valley can explore all the mountains have to offer.
— Staff Reports
