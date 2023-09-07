In my life I have lived on an island, in the mountains and in the Valley. In each place, in September, the crickets have provided the background music for the changing of the seasons.
That, plus the occasional distant overhead flight of honking geese. There are not many other bird songs in the morning this time of year. Nothing like the cacophony of spring.
A friend shared with me about a phone app called Merlin. It identifies birds, either by pointing your camera toward the bird or by the sound.
Using the sound feature during the summer, many types of birds populated the phone screen.
This morning, the app tells me there’s a blue jay, a cardinal wren, a northern cardinal, a common grackle. There’s an American goldfinch. It stops there.
Even on these hot, hot days, it’s still cool in the early morning, in the 50s and 60s. I am not acclimated to exercising in the heat, so on most days, around 7 or 7:30 a.m. I set out on a two- to four-mile walk.
Sometimes I get lost in my thoughts, concerns and issues. But that is not my intention. My intention is to be present.
Eckhart Tolle says that when you realize you’re not present, you become present. It’s as simple as that. So, similar to a meditation practice — where you find yourself drifting off and then coming back to yourself — so it is with my morning walks.
I feel the road under my feet, hear each sole as it touches the earth’s surface. I feel the warmth of the sun on my face, the breeze caressing my cheeks, the cool air chilling my shoulders.
Perhaps it’s the spring rain that makes such a difference to the growth of corn, because in spite of the recent drought, the stalks are tall, casting long, cool shadows across the road. Between each stalk’s shadow, there is light. It mesmerizes me: the beauty of this mundane thing, these corn shadows, as I move over it.
As Mary Oliver writes:
I am so distant from the hope of myself,
in which I have goodness, and discernment,
and never hurry through the world
but walk slowly, and bow often.
How little I know.
The farmers planted other things, too, this year. They harvested the wheat in mid-summer, so those brown fields are cropped low, like my dad’s weekly crewcuts. There’s also soy, I think — compact, with large leaves in deep shades of green.
The corn that borders those other crops rolls with the contours of the land, like waves.
When my neighbors mow along the road, they avoid the wild asparagus, now like light ferns and with tiny bright red berries. They also avoid the sweet pea wildflower plants, though they’re no longer blooming. It’s like a garden along the roadside.
These, too, capture my gaze in a momentary pause.
One neighbor has already hung her wash on the line: blue jeans, white t-shirts, colorful blankets. It’s good to know that in this world that’s become increasingly digital, metallic and plastic, that some of us still haul our basket of wet laundry outdoors to hang and dry in the sun and wind.
In the woods across from my house, some leaves are already tinged with red. Is it a dogwood? The sight of it brings me back to here now.
Why should I dwell on all there is to be anxious about when, in this moment, there is only peace and beauty?
And so I take refuge in the present moment, when all is truly well.
