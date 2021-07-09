Some dream to escape real life.
For Bahir al Badry, dreams are visions of the future.
As the resident artist at OASIS Fine Art & Craft, the native of present-day Ur, in Southern Iraq, draws on the traditions of the world’s first civilizations, including the use of cuneiform and symbolism, in dreamlike paintings that envision a world that transcends humanitarian, political and environmental atrocities.
Most recently, “I Dreamed I Was Dreaming,” by al Badry, is an acrylic on canvas painting that depicts humankind’s journey that transcends the pandemic — highlighting the central role of doctors and medical workers, which is currently on display through July in the main lobby at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
The 3-foot-wide by 4-foot-tall painting, which is on loan to Sentara through July then returns to OASIS, was featured in a “Walk of Remembrance” event to help the hospital’s staff process and reflect on the struggles of the past year.
“There were different stations for staff to go around,” RMH Foundation Senior Development Consultant Janet Wendelken said. “I think it was to help people reflect and process all of the emotions that came up during the pandemic.”
Al Badry calls the piece a “human epic.” The work is full of vignettes that tell a story of humanity’s journey from stagnation during the pandemic, to flourishing in communion with animals and nature beyond.
“This is a piece you really have to look at and think about,” al Badry said. “An 11-year-old girl pointed out things to me in the painting that I had not noticed.”
A figure at the top center with powerful outstretched arms represents the medical profession, while at the bottom, there’s a mangled tangle of human limbs in front of a table, who al Badry said are struggling to count the days and hours of the pandemic.
There are female faces that hardly look like regular faces at all. Al Badry noted that many of the women wear lipstick, something that wouldn’t be seen during the pandemic.
“Beauty is in the face. It comes from the eyes, the nose and the mouth,” al Badry said. “I wanted to show the ladies wearing lipstick to celebrate the world returning to normal.”
Al Badry said it was hanging on the wall of his studio for much of the pandemic. Any time someone would visit during those months, they put their signature on the reverse side of the painting.
He worked on it bit by bit, but knew the piece wouldn’t be complete until the world felt hopeful again. The piece was finished in January, when al Badry said he started feeling a sense of a light at the end of the tunnel.
“We’re very honored that the artist would want to share this piece with us for the time that he did. It was so touching to see such a terrible time depicted in a beautiful way,” Sentara Customer Development Representative Sarah Wichael said. “People are much lighter now.”
