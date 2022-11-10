GAINESBORO — Don’t be surprised to see the flag from your home state, or even your native country, on display outside Bill Hagan’s home in northern Frederick County.
It’s his way of welcoming visitors, especially those from outside the area.
Hagan, a retired Army colonel and lawyer, collects flags. He has approximately 180 from throughout the world. Along with the United States and Virginia flags, they include ones from various nations, cities, states and foreign provinces, as well as ones representing different military regiments and organizations.
On a recent day, a flag representing retired military personnel hung outside his house, along with Poland’s flag in recognition of the ancestry of Hagan’s wife, Kathi. A North Carolina flag was on view at the end of their driveway to welcome a visitor originally from that state.
He has so many flags that he can’t display them all at once, although he’s flown each one.
But “the Virginia flag is always out,” he noted.
Hagan, 75, has always loved flags.
“It’s not really an obsession,” he said. “I just think it’s fun.”
“I don’t collect them for collecting’s sake,” Hagan continued. “I collect them because it makes people happy. It makes me happy.”
People feel honored and touched when they see their representative flags, he said. It gives them a warm feeling and makes them feel appreciated and valued.
And, “they make people smile,” he said.
Having spent 23 years in the Army, perhaps it’s no surprise that Old Glory is his favorite flag, closely followed by Virginia’s. Next on the list of favorites, he surmises, is the flag from the Italian province of Lecco. Its five-color design, bearing the images of a lion, a cross and a flower, closely resembles three flags assembled together.
“We’ve been there. We’ve spent time there” over the years, Hagan said of he and his wife. “It’s always lovely to visit.”
Lecco also is the home of Moto Guzzi motorcycles, another of his passions.
Yet another is the Army.
Originally a reservist, Hagan entered that branch of the military full time 51 years ago, coincidentally on Veterans Day.
An armed forces career was something he never envisioned while growing up. He joined the ROTC while in college to try and avoid the draft, he admitted. He then realized that he enjoyed the military regimen. So he decided to pursue an Army career.
He’s proud, he said, to have served in four divisions: the 2nd Armored Division, the 24th and 25th Infantry Divisions and the 82nd Airborne Division.
Many unique experiences came his way, including jumping out of planes nearly 100 times.
Having earned a law degree from the University of Kentucky, though, he spent much of his service in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, the military justice branch of the Army. His tenure included stints as an appellate judge for the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals, a legal adviser to the Army inspector general and, in the early 1990s, a legal adviser to the head of defense logistics during Operation Desert Storm.
“That was the most interesting, challenging and rewarding job I’ve ever had,” recalled Hagan. “It was kind of like the final exam for a military legal career.”
Legal issues involving combat are unique, and dealing with them requires thinking on your feet under a lot of pressure, he explained. There is no time to research answers to questions; a lawyer must immediately know them.
“You had to get it right,” he said. “You didn’t want American soldiers, or even Allied soldiers, to die because you gave bad advice.”
Hagan also has taught law at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
“Teaching cadets was invigorating,” he recalled.
However, he found the experience most rewarding because it helped him to organize his thinking about the law, which instilled in him great respect for it, he said.
Hagan was born in Germany while his father was in the Army. He considers Kentucky to be his home state, but he mentioned that he attended 13 schools before he graduated from high school.
Military experiences have enabled him to see the world and live in many places. He wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything.
“It’s not so much that I enjoyed doing the things you do in the Army as being around the people who did,” said Hagan. “They had a sense of duty, as I did.”
After pausing to think about what Veterans Day means to him, he said, “I’m proud to have been a soldier.”
“But it’s not just individual pride that matters. It’s pride in an institution,” Hagan said. “I’m proud to have been a part of what I view as a magnificent one.”
Veterans Day is Friday.
