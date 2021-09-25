“Utilitarian.” “Formally uninteresting.” “Undecorated.”
Some may even call Emanuel Suter’s later pottery “boring” in appearance.
For Suter himself, making a uniform collection of pots was anything but boring.
To Suter, whose selected works are currently on display at the Bridgewater College special collections area in the lower level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons, the uniform and utilitarian look was desirable and fit in with where the pottery industry was going in the second half of the 19th century.
It was a process that involved understanding the right chemical reactions that occur with different clay and glazes and using inventions that were cutting edge in the 1890’s: steam engines, coal power and the “jigger wheel,” a tool for mass-producing pottery still used today.
That’s part of what a new book by Scott Hamilton Suter, Bridgewater professor of English and American Studies and director of the Margaret Grattan Weaver Institute for Regional Culture, is all about.
“Flower pots at WalMart, that’s how [Suter’s pots] are made. It’s with a jigger wheel. It’s a mold that spins around. It’s unskilled labor, basically. And you can crank them out and every one is uniform and you can stack them up,” Scott Suter said. “That’s what [Emanuel Suter] was going for. And it wasn’t just him, this was the way the industry was going. He was moving more toward a kind of industrial pottery from this traditional hand-turned, hand-decorated tradition.”
“A Potter’s Progress: Emanuel Suter and the Business of Craft,” presented by Bridgewater College Special Collections and the Margaret Grattan Weaver Institute for Regional Culture, is an exhibit of selected works of Emanuel Suter, a famous potter from Harrisonburg, a few of his contemporaries and selected documents of note and informational panels, based on the book by Scott Suter.
The exhibit includes earthenware and stoneware pots: two styles of pottery distinct in the type of clay they use and the temperature at which they’re fired. Stoneware is much harder and fired at a higher temperature.
The exhibit is designed to chronologically trace — using only a few materials — Emanuel Suter’s career, including his early work at “New Erection Pottery,” and after 1890, when he incorporated into the Harrisonburg Steam Pottery company that was located downtown.
According to Scott Suter, Emanuel Suter had a progressive and modernizing attitude that showed up in many different areas of his life and is clearly shown through the material record of the different works of pottery he created throughout his career, which begin as pieces that echo traditional styles and then reflect an industrializing style that becomes plainer and utilitarian in the 1890’s.
“What you see is a change from this kind of traditional folk pottery that he learned to make to these more industrial sorts of things that he ended up doing at the end of his career,” Scott Suter said. “And, in between, there were all kinds of little changes and things that are all detailed in this short, but incredibly interesting book.”
Although the exhibit, Scott Suter said, is only a small piece of the vast amount of works that are available and collectible, he said he hopes people who come to view the exhibit who want to learn more about the story being told will turn to the print book: an accessible and culturally-focused look at how material culture can teach us about an individual’s way of thinking.
“As slight as it is, [the book] is the result of about 25 years of research,” Suter said. “This is me telling a story about Emanuel Suter. I think someone else could write a different book about him and it would be entirely different. [The book] is much more of a cultural story than a [strict] historical approach. A general reader could read that book and get something out of it.”
Though Suter himself says the book is not written using a historian’s methods — it’s more of a cultural “story,” as Suter put it — a reviewer noted the book provides an example to the context of the Progressive Era of the 1890s to 1930s.
Installing and curating the simple show took more work than meets the eye.
“This is my first experience with public history displays and curatorial work,” said Meghann Burgess, BC special collections intern. “I guess it doesn’t really look like a whole lot … but there’s a lot of pieces in there. It took a lot of figuring out where everything should go, what was the best way to display it [and] changing the elevations of some pieces so [they] don’t get lost next to bigger ones.”
For Burgess, getting to install the show was a valuable experience in public history display and curatorial work.
“I didn’t really know [archival work] was as big of an option for me [as a history major,]” Burgess said. “Not just with my career but in my classes, too, I feel like I’m getting a lot of background knowledge that’s … assisting me with my personal research.”
The core pieces for the exhibit: two earthenware communion bowls used in the Brethren church, came from the college’s Reuel B. Pritchett Museum Collection, formerly the Reuel B. Pritchett Museum, and were authenticated by local auction house owner Jeff Evans.
The Reuel B. Pritchett Museum Collection is a “living” collection of items that travels from preservation storage to be used for educational purposes in different exhibits, by the Special Collections, researches and in classrooms, according to Stephanie S. Gardner, Bridgewater College Special Collections librarian.
“Local history matters a lot,” Gardner said. “Regional traditional cultures and we’re seeing the progress of industrialization and seeing the ideas in the area change. And preserving and making these artifacts accessible has been a really rewarding part of being the special collections librarian here [and it’s] important to tell the stories of the past and make the people of the past come alive. And we can do that through the … written record and also through this material culture: tangible artifacts.”
The museum-quality exhibit space, where the Suter show is on display currently, is new to the Special Collections and was added during a renovation of the learning commons completed in February 2020.
Gardner said the items were formerly in display cases in another space on campus that didn’t do them justice.
“[These items] were crowded in with a lot of other pottery and it was hard to focus on these being a significant part of material culture items from this region,” Gardner said. “But now, we can take them out here in our new space and tell their story and share them.”
Though Scott Suter couldn’t promote his book much during the pandemic, he said he’s assisted in local pottery exhibitions before, and will participate in the Deyerle Lecture Series, hosted virtually this year by the Massanutten Regional Library. On Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., he will present “Preserving with Pots: the Importance of Collections and Archives,” based on his book.
Suter also said he’s open to future museum projects if they became available.
“A Potter’s Progress,” is the third show on display in the new exhibit space. It will be followed by a display presented by the special collections on the newly resurrected BC Marching Band using archival records from the collection.
