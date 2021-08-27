“Get up, dress up and show up.”
Those words were the tagline of Elizabeth “Libby” Wampler Custer, (1913–2019), a pioneer in the local poultry industry who spent her life contributing to business, civic and social circles in Rockingham County, including serving on the first county fair planning committee.
They’re also some of the last words she uttered to Caitlin McAvoy, actress and director of the documentary short “Libby.”
A “distant” relative of Custer’s 80 years her junior, McAvoy decided to make a documentary about Custer’s approach to life after growing up attending family parties Custer hosted and recognizing the impact she made on the community.
The documentary, which began filming in 2018 and features Custer herself being interviewed by McAvoy, premiered in March and had a local premiere Aug. 16 at Bridgewater’s Sipe Center and Aug. 18–21 at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society. Since its release, the film was named best documentary short at the 2021 London Shorts film festival and received official selections at Flatness Film Awards, GenreBlast Film Fest and LiftOff Online Sessions.
McAvoy, a valley native and alumna of JMU’s musical theater program who works as an actress in New York City and on the West Coast, said Custer’s mantra pushed her through 2020, when the theater industry took a downturn.
“There were many days where I had to hold onto that mantra tight and it pushed me through,” McAvoy said. “I feel like Libby has helped me keep that optimism that there are always opportunities and there’s just no limit to that.”
McAvoy recently filmed a national commercial for the National Football League and has a role in the new Hulu show “Dopesick.” She said one of the moments she decided to do the documentary came in the fall of 2017 after a particularly rough day of auditions.
“I was sitting on a rock in Central Park, not knowing what to do and kind of at the bottom of my barrel in terms of motivation,” McAvoy said. “And my thoughts really went to Libby, since she’s over 100 and like she says, she gets up, dresses up and shows up — every day. And I thought, ‘If she can do it, so can I.’ And I gave her a call right there and I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be in the Valley next week, would you like to get lunch?,’ and she said, ‘Oh, I think that’d be fine.’”
McAvoy said the film, which she directed and co-produced with Chloe Shelton Films and Lightroom Productions along with writing and production work by McAvoy’s brother, Tyler McAvoy, is a peek inside the life of one of the people that inspired her most.
The film follows McAvoy’s journey to figure out how Custer became such a force in the community and what her “secret” to living well is.
Narrated by Caitlin McAvoy, it presents a slice of Custer’s life with interviews conducted while eating snacks in her home and filming at other nearby locales and celebrating her 105th birthday, all the while weaving in historical work, photographs and even a video from the 1939 Harrisonburg Turkey Festival, featuring Custer’s Sister, Ruth Wampler Clarke, who was named turkey queen.
While Clarke held the title of turkey queen, according to “Libby” editor, Chloe Shelton, Custer arguably holds the title of “turkey boss lady.”
“I still have pinned up in my office here little cue cards with different possible categories,” Shelton said. “I had little names for them. One of the was, ‘Everybody loves Libby,’ another was, ‘Turkey boss lady.’ It’s like my little Libby shrine. I have ‘get up, dress up, show up,’ on it, it has turkey feathers, pictures of Libby and a massive family tree of all the people who were interviewed for the film.”
The documentary covers historical aspects of Custer’s life, including starting H.L. Custer Poultry, in Hinton, serving as president of the Harrisonburg Business and Professional Woman’s Club, and being the first female member of the Rockingham County draft board.
Though Custer called herself a “retired chicken plucker,” in the documentary, McAvoy highlights the leadership role she played in the county, often being promoted to public speaker and business roles by the men in her life.
“I’m from Roanoke. I had no idea who Libby was,” Shelton said. “I like that this documentary is about a woman who was really a trailblazer. And it was because she was usually the best person for the job.”
The film, which began with over 100 hours of raw footage, took until 2020 to edit to its nearly 38-minute current format.
“It was definitely a labor of love,” McAvoy said. “It definitely felt like I needed to take what I learned from Libby about her tenacity and her grit and I had to put it to the test or else it would not have gotten done.”
While covering Custer’s professional achievements, McAvoy also dove into Custer’s personal side; asking Custer what her advice for living well is and what has meant the most to her over the years. The documentary also includes interviews with friends and relatives of Custer’s who all speak to her unique persona.
“My favorite part is really the personal element,” McAvoy said. “Because she was prolific in her work, but what really set her apart was her personality. She’s hugely dynamic, hilarious. We have outtakes and you’ll see it through the film as well, but she’s hilarious. Her personality is amazing. She was just such a warm and inviting human. We all felt a huge honor to be a part of her.”
Though Custer did not live to see the premiere, friends and family of Custer’s gathered at Bridgewater’s Sipe Center Aug. 16 for a private viewing of the film and reception.
“When you spend so much time on a project and a project that is really close to you emotionally, I wasn’t sure what the product would be. I was too close to understand if it was good or impactful,” McAvoy said. “I was just hoping that somebody else would see Libby and see her for who she was. And just to get any sort of national or international recognition is just, it feels like a huge testament to Libby. I’m so glad we get to honor her legacy and share her with people that have never gotten to know her but can through [the documentary.]”
Tyler McAvoy, who wrote for the documentary, said he hopes it inspires people to tell the stories in their own communities, or to start thinking about other people’s stories.
“Libby outside of our community would be probably a background character for a lot of people," he said. "But the documentary bringing her to the forefront and having so many people accept it and respect it, and seeing seemingly small stories on the outside, when you go into them have so much richness. Libby was very unique but I know that there are other great stories out there of people that might never get a documentary written about them.”
