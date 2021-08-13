A dollhouse full of tiny cats, a lighted coffee table that plays tunes and a musical clock in the shape of a flamingo at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community’s Park Gables Gallery are just some of the works on sale for a new program of the Harrisonburg Music Teachers Association (HMTA) — “Music in Every Home.”
The whimsical works that comprise the “Guitars for Music” exhibit, on display through August, are made from 42 blemished Yamaha guitars for HMTA’s program aiming to bring instruments and private lessons to underprivileged families.
“Music lessons are life lessons,” HMTA President Natalie Doughty said. “Classical music training can be this ivory tower that’s only accessible to some students because it can be so expensive. We‘re trying to focus on music equity by providing acoustic instruments to students and paying for their lessons.”
Doughty banded together with Yamaha Cares and OASIS Fine Art & Craft to orchestrate the fundraiser. Yamaha Cares, of Yamaha Corporation of America, provided the instruments via its instrument upcycling program with the stipulation the guitars could not be sold as musical instruments. OASIS artists and members of the community repurposed the guitars into a variety of artworks and opted to donate some or all of the sale price to “Music in Every Home.”
“We’ve upcycled over 1,200 guitars with 33 organizations, and [Harrisonburg] is the furthest our program has reached since our official launch in March,” said Dave Jewell, partnerships and alliances manager for Yamaha Corporation of America. “Natalie solicited us for funding and when I offered the upcycling program, she said yes. It’s amazing to see the diverse works of art that come out of this and the money raised goes to some really good causes.”
As of Thursday, “Guitars for Music” has raised $1,807 for “Music in Every Home,” and 12 of the guitars have been sold, according to OASIS artist Barbara Camph, who coordinated the art for the show. Camph emphasized people who don’t want to buy a guitar are invited to donate money to the fundraiser.
On Aug. 6, VMRC hosted an artist talk in the Park Gables featuring OASIS artists Frank Marshman, Eve Watters, Dr. Alden Hostetter, William Borchers and Pamela and Greg Tittle, along with VMRC Vice President of Marketing and Communications Maureen Pearson and HMTA member Laura Douglass, a retired church musician, who spoke on behalf of HMTA.
“Natalie is doing a great job of leveraging partnerships and sharing the work on this,” Douglass said. “She encouraged me to speak at this event and I think that’s a great way to share the ownership of the project and get more people involved. I ran a similar project called “Family Music Project,” that ended during the pandemic and I found myself overwhelmed often. You can’t do it alone.”
Doughty worked with David Berry, associate professor of music at Eastern Mennonite University, to lay the groundwork for “Music in Every Home.” Berry, who served as a previous president of the HMTA, also worked with an afterschool music program in Jersey City, N.J., called New City Kids, that provided holistic instruction focusing on aspects of the whole student, like mental health, nutrition and personal management, and provided Doughty with some insights into building an equitable program.
“Someone’s life, confidence and soul can be enhanced by music study and everyone should have the opportunity to study it, whether they want to play professionally or just as a hobby,” Berry said. “Natalie is bringing younger energy to HMTA, which has existed for over 30 years. Music teachers are finding new, fun ways to engage students that are more holistic. We talked a lot about trainings instructors can attend so they understand the kinds of students they’ll be working with.”
Doughty said the program will play out over two to three years, introducing a handful of students at a time. Eligible students will choose between guitar and piano, and will be given an instrument to keep at home and free private lessons. Doughty said the cost for the program is $900 per piano and $600 per guitar and the instruments will be provided to the program at a reduced cost by Shenandoah Music in Winchester. Doughty said instructors will be paid to teach in the program, while referrals will happen via music instructors and school staff.
“I’m a private music teacher,” Doughty said. “Teaching is my livelihood. We will compensate our teachers who are in the program because it just wouldn’t be equitable to ask teachers to volunteer their time for certain students.”
Maggie Hagy, music teacher at Keister Elementary School, said while many students are interested in piano, she doesn’t have a classroom set of pianos and doesn’t teach piano instruction.
When families ask for low-cost music instruction, Hagy said she directs parents toward scholarship opportunities and community resources, like Eastern Mennonite University’s Preparatory Music Program and Every Given Child, which expose students to cultural opportunities.
“EMU’s program does a great job teaching stringed instruments to students but they don’t teach guitar,” Hagy said. “Students love the piano, but I can’t offer piano instruction in the classroom. With Every Given Child, my kids get to go see performances like an orchestra in the Forbes Center. For a lot of them, it’s a formative experience that gets them excited about an instrument. I’d love to then point them toward a program like Music in Every Home, where they can learn music and make a long-term commitment to their instrument.”
