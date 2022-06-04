The frontman of locally based roots band The Steel Wheels is inviting artists to pull up a chair and perform as if they were right at home.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trent Wagler said his band turned to house concerts — small, casual music shows named for the venues they take place in — since they were informal and allowed for smaller, socially distanced audiences.
“I enjoy the opportunity in a small environment to perform those new songs and some of those songs never go beyond that concert,” Wagler said. “That was a really important chance to perform [new songs] in front of people and get feedback.”
In the spirit of those house concerts, the Living Room Concert Series, which launched in April at Court Square Theater, is a semi-monthly concert series that features local and regional artists hosted by Wagler. Part concert and part “talk show,” the series encourages artists to share “works in progress” and talk about the process behind creating their music.
“The whole series is built around each artist. Allowing them to talk about the why of what they do,” Wagler said.
With experience as the host of a podcast by The Steel Wheels and WMRA called “We Made You a Song,” Wagler said he begins each show playing some of his own tunes, then interviewing the guest artists who also perform during another part of the show. The bands in the concert series have included Charlottesville-based David Wax Museum, Harrisonburg’s Spectator Bird and Dogwood Tales.
“I’ll sit them down and ask them a few questions about what they’re doing with their music and what inspires them and how it’s been going in the last couple years,” Wagler said.
Wagler, along with Court Square Theater Managing Director J.P. Gulla, brought the casual, cozy atmosphere of a house show to Court Square Theater — the venue for all the shows in the series — by dressing part of the stage with the fixtures of a living room: a comfortable couch, an easy chair and a rug. The other part of the stage is set with the instruments.
“It’s exciting to be able to do it in our space, because our space is so intimate,” Gulla said. “Let’s bring in a concert series, but let’s try to do something to make it so that it’s much more intimate and in the eyes and in the heart of [these] actual artists.”
The series kicked off on April 15 with David Wax and Suz Slezak, the husband-and-wife duo that comprises “Mexo-Americana” band David Wax Museum.
Not just talking about their two new studio albums or Slezak’s latest solo project, Wax shared more personal stories, like how the two met in Boston after college and how his musical influence came from a desire to create a new style that combined American country and folk with Mexican folk sound.
“We really want to try to let people in more on the process and why we do what we do,” Wax said. “Kind of giving people a little more of a window into us that you can’t see when you’re just in your performance, show mode.”
Though the show might sound like a take on radio shows “A Prairie Home Companion,” or “Mountain Stage,” on NPR, Wagler said the show is not recorded or filmed. The goal of the Living Room Concert Series, he said, is to go deeper than just promoting new work and break the fourth wall between the performers onstage and their audience.
“Trent is so personable,” Wax said. “Being the interviewer, engaging us and getting us to talk about things that wouldn’t normally come out just if we were up there doing our own show.”
The series is in tune with The Steel Wheels community-focused projects including Everyone A Song Vols. I and II, two albums of commissioned songs about topics like growing up in the Boys & Girls Clubs or celebrating a birth. The roots group, which formed in Harrisonburg in the early 2000s, also hosts Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Mount Solon each year, along with the Red Wing Academy — teaching old-time music to youths in the community.
“It’s been quite a journey,” Wax said, echoing Wagler. “We’ve been very busy in this season of not touring as much because of the pandemic.”
The second concert in the series took place May 27 and featured Spectator Bird — “sister-folk” sisters Rachel FitzGerald and Lindsey FitzGerald — who will release their latest album on June 11, along with the soulful folk group Dogwood Tales, made up of Benjamin Ryan and Kyle Grim. Both bands have roots in Harrisonburg and the surrounding areas.
“We loved [the concept]. We thought it sounded brilliant, fun, engaging [as a] way to put on a show but to spice it up a little bit,” Wax said. “It’s awesome for all artists, just to do something a little different.”
The next show in the Living Room Concert Series is slated for Sept. 11 — after Red Wing Roots Music Festival, which is a busy time for Wagler and The Steel Wheels, which also includes Jay Lapp and Eric Brubaker on strings and vocals, Derek Kratzer on bass and percussionist Kevin Joaquin Garcia.
“We’re hoping [it] really uses the intimate nature of Court Square Theater to try to bring just a little bit less of a show environment and more of a behind-the-curtain artist process sort of performance,” Wagler said.
Tickets are available by visiting valleyarts.org/performances, for the show which starts at 7:30 p.m. at Court Square Theater. It will feature Asheville, N.C.-based folk quartet, River Whyless, made up of strings players and vocalists Ryan O’Keefe, Halli Anderson and Daniel Shearin and percussionist Alex McWalter. The band’s newest album, Monoflora, came out on April 8.
“I hope that the audience walks away with a deeper feeling, like they know the artist more,” Wagler said. “I hope it’s a bit of a celebration too, at this point of these weird COVID years, of getting to be indoors and playing a show in a nice space and really celebrating performers.”
