Ndiyo Bwana Yesu, nita enda popote utanituma.
Those are the words Ilgha Ilunga said in Swahili, when she first felt God's call to be a church leader -- while singing in church as a youth in her hometown in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The words translate to, "Yes lord Jesus, wherever you send me, I will go."
Ilunga is the new pastor at McGaheysville United Methodist Church and congregants have praised her spirit and ability to preach sermons. The church has also recieved a large anonymous donation to improve the sanctuary, and these factors, the congregants say, are breathing new life into the church, which they hope will encourage more youths to join Sunday services.
“Worship is just something difficult to describe,” Ilunga said. “When I was singing that song, there was just some connection — something that really helped me to connect so quickly and even understand Christ better and the language of God."
The journey she said God was calling her on had many twists and turns and took her to Zimbabwe, to the United States first in 2009 and to McGaheysville United Methodist Church in July as the new pastor.
Since Ilunga began her role at McGaheysville UMC, congregants said the pastor has brought new life to the church and inspired hope in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ilunga herself and the congregants are hoping more members of the community — especially young people — will come hear the Word at Sunday services and community events.
For congregant Joycelyn McNelis, Ilunga brings a new energy.
“You know, you come into church and you’ve got five million things on your mind ... and she begins to pull people down into this quiet, meditative zone," McNelis said. "She introduces prayer throughout the service … so people are praying throughout the service not just sitting there reciting things. By the time she gets to her sermons, people are focused on the Word and on [Jesus.]"
Ilunga earned a Masters of Divinity from Westley Theological Seminary in 2020 and she holds a Masters of Arts and Christian Ministry from Saint Paul School of Theology. Ilunga earned her Bachelors of Divinity from Africa University, in Mutare, Zimbabwe, and earned her Bachelor's degree in English in the DRC.
"Because of her education she presents [the Word] differently," McNelis said. "She brings you in to see it more profoundly and she’s bringing it into your life. When you leave, you know what that sermon was about. It’s not one of those where you’re counting the light bulbs in the ceiling.”
Ilunga said the styles of worship in the U.S. are different from her home. She said at first, she missed the vibrant and active worship from Africa, but became more comfortable with other styles of worship over time.
“In my home country, people are used to movement and they dance, even in church," Ilunga said. "When I was still new here, it took me time to get acquainted. And then I understood, just in that quiet way people do experience the holy and they do wonders.”
Ilunga said while she occasionally challenges her congregation with African songs and traditions, she doesn't push it.
“[I] try to not uproot the people who are [here]," Ilunga said. "If I bring one of the African songs once in a while, that’s good. It’s an input but it should not be a replacement. I made [the congregation here] sing Alleluia Alleluia … in the style that we used to sing it [in Africa] and [the congregation] liked it [but] people already have a certain foundation. Somebody may already have a favorite song, and maybe that song is usually the song that connects them with the divine."
Ilunga's presence, described as quiet and peaceful, has coincided with large anonymous donations to make improvements in the sanctuary of the church. These two factors combined, congregants say, are breathing new life into the church.
“I call [Ilunga] an exceptional person. [Ilunga’s energy] has propelled a lot of this decorating and upgrading and everything we have going on in the church. We are bringing in twenty-first century technology," McNelis said. "I feel a need to share her. We’d like to have people get a chance to hear her and build faith in their life again."
For the question of why Ilgha believes God sent her to another country to minister to people, her answer is clear.
“That question, it’s only God who knows," Ilunga said. "I said, ‘Lord, where you send, I will go.’ I believe that God knows us better and God knows our need. And when God sends you somewhere, God knows why; because it’s only God who knows the need of that place, and God knows your gifts and your graces and he knows … they can serve [his] people there.”
For the congregation at McGaheysville UMC, the pastorship is a two-way street.
“God sends us our pastors and He will send us a pastor that we will pastor to,” congregant Artie Frederick said. “It’s [the congregation and the pastor] in it together. We are all hoping for the best that her time with us bears fruit not only for the congregation but for her too. We can help her learn the administrative side of things. That’s a lifelong learning process.”
