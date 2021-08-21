BRIDGEWATER — One of the hallmarks of college life in the fall is the sound of the marching band at football games.
Walking through the campus of Bridgewater College, it’s hard to believe the big sound emanating from Jopson Field on Thursday came from a marching band of only 48 members, rehearsing for its opening game and a parade on Sept. 4.
When the music came to a clean stop, a voice rang out from a mic.
“That was great, guys,” said Barry Flowe, director of athletic bands. “I don’t know if you’ve ever heard me say this word this week, but awesome job; awesome is my go-to word and I don’t throw it out unless I mean it. Your chops are so much stronger than last night.”
The marching band, new in 2021, had a band camp the week of Aug. 16 to prepare for the opening performances. The new program is said to have a very strong sound, and to have garnered a lot of enthusiasm, both by students who wanted to perform in marching band and members of the college community who enjoy hearing the sounds of the music throughout campus.
“There’s a lot of excitement here about this,” Flowe said. “I get professors I don’t even know stopping me and saying they’re loving hearing the drums on campus, that it’s bringing a lot of energy to campus because we practice outside and they’re hearing this.”
Bridgewater College once had a marching band decades ago, but the program was disbanding in the 1960’s. The marching band will become a centerpiece to the schools existing athletic bands, like the pep band.
Kalia Page, a senior music education major, held a leadership role in the pep band before becoming a section leader for percussion in the marching band.
“On the first day [of practice] I was blown away,” Page said. “I never knew what a college marching band was going to feel like. We are here to put on a show, to get the stands excited and to get the team excited.”
Page, who participated in marching band in high school, said she wanted to go to a college that was small and close to home, but was deterred by the lack of a marching band.
“I didn’t even have to get recruited,” Page said. “Marching band is something that all of these students have wanted for such a long time. [Christine Carrillo, chair of the music department, is] basically a mom to us.”
Carrillo, who led the charge to organize the new marching band, watched proudly from the stands Thursday.
“I’m so glad I came out here,” Carrillo said. “It far exceeds my expectations. I’ve had meetings all week long. This is my first time walking out here. I’ve just been able to see videos, but live it’s totally different. I really closely know like three-fourths of those kids. And seeing them [march] and knowing that they haven’t been able to do that since high school is awesome.”
Carrillo said she worked with the office of admissions to find out what was missing from Bridgewater College and she said one of the big things prospective students were missing was a marching band. When she heard the response from her current students about starting a marching band, Carrillo mobilized the resources to make it happen.
“I remember walking into a band rehearsal and asking them, ‘If Bridgewater College were to have a marching band...’ and I honestly couldn’t finish the sentence. They all just exploded, and I was like, ‘OK, that sort of answers my question without even [asking] it,’” Carrillo said. “[The students] really, really wanted it and I knew that it would grow the music program.”
A donation from Judy Henneberger, an alum from the Class of ‘64, helped cover the band’s start-up costs, including buying uniforms and instruments. Flowe said the school has been very supportive of the band; an outbuilding near the field is currently under construction for the marching band to use.
“Words can’t describe how happy I am with where we are on day four,” Flowe said. “The students are amazingly talented. I mean they’re so eager. Part of that is probably coming off of a pandemic where they weren’t able to have marching band. They’re working so diligently and we’re having fun.”
On Sept. 4, the band will warm up at Generations Park and march through the town before the football game, which starts at 1:30 p.m. During the game, it will perform a halftime show and the national anthem.
“I’m excited for the students to play live,” Flowe said. “We are working so hard but they payoff is to play for the crowd and get that immediate feedback.”
