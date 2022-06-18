Shenandoah National Park is looking for photos, postcards and letters from Lewis Mountain Campground, a historic Black gathering place that was officially segregated until 1950.
Its construction began in 1938 and the campground was a beloved haven for local African-Americans, according to historians and some members of the community.
“It was a wonderful place for the community to gather. For churches to go, for families to go. They loved it,” said Robin Lyttle, board vice president of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project, a local African-American cultural and historical society.
A new interactive lesson plan nearing completion by Shenandoah National Park will teach children today what life was like for a person of color during segregation as it comes to interstate travel and visiting the park, with a focus on historical records from Lewis Mountain Campground. The curriculum aims to incorporate photos and videos from locals who spent time at the park.
“Because this is a visual program, we’re really struggling with assets for that,” said Claire Comer, interpretive specialist with Shenandoah National Park. “We’re really looking for photos. If somebody sent a letter, or a post card.”
It may not be a coincidence the project has not received so many assets, Lyttle said, because there aren’t enough historical markings at the campsite itself. She said a prominent exhibit at the campsite would make people who have ties to its past feel honored.
“All the work they keep doing, they keep putting it in the visitors center,” Lyttle said. “It needs to be in the campground.”
The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage project has hosted numerous programs, including a spoken-word presentation by Heritage Project intern Bri Madden-Olivares during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyttle said.
In addition, Lyttle said the project has created some materials on the history of Lewis Mountain Campground, but is waiting for these to be incorporated onsite at Lewis Mountain.
“To go there now, you’d never even know it was such an important part of our culture,” Lyttle said.
Though some members of the community have opted to contribute photos and oral histories to the research work, Lyttle said she is skeptical — the program isn’t giving enough back to the Black community of Lewis Mountain Campground.
“It’s hard to get people to come out and talk when they don’t feel like they’re getting anything back,” Lyttle said.
Comer said there is currently a historic placard at Lewis Mountain Campground near mile marker 57 of Skyline Drive. There is a more in-depth exhibit on the campground’s segregated past northward at the Harry F. Byrd Sr. Visitor Center, at mile marker 51.
Research assistant from the Federal Research Division of the Library of Congress, Brittany Abuhoff, who’s assisting with the SNP project, said her work has multiple prongs and will include work to incorporate more documentation at Lewis Mountain Campground itself.
The lesson plan is designed to connect local students with the history of the park in a personal way, in hopes they’ll return to the park, and dialogue with the past, Comer said.
Anyone with photos, letters or memorabilia from Lewis Mountain Campground over the decades is asked to call 540-999-3500, or email claire_comer@nps.gov.
“To facilitate that connection or foster that connection is really our goal,” Comer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.